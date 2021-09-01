What is the new British ISA?

The British ISA is a new account being added to the ISA family. It joins existing types of ISA, such as the Stocks and Shares ISA, Junior ISA and Lifetime ISA.

It gives investors an extra £5,000 ISA allowance – on top of their existing £20,000 – to invest into UK shares. It’s hoped this will boost the UK stock market by encouraging UK retail investors to put capital into UK based investments instead of international ones.

You can only use the extra allowance for UK investments, so there’s likely going to be some extra rules around transferring to or from a British ISA. But we don’t know for certain until the consultation period is over.

