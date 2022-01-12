Junior ISA

Open a Junior ISA
JISA charges
Transfer a Junior ISA
Transfer a Child Trust Fund
JISA allowance
Adding and withdrawing funds
Bed and ISA
ISA investment ideas
Top Junior ISA funds
ISA FAQs
ISA charges
Useful forms
Cash interest rates

Junior ISA fees and charges

Our Junior ISA is free to open when you hold an ISA or Trading Account on our Plus or Premium plans.

Open an ISATransfer an ISA
Make the world their oyster

Important information: Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.

Junior ISA fees and charges at a glance

  • There’s no additional monthly subscription for opening a Junior ISA on our Plus and Premium plans.
  • When you make a trade in a Junior ISA, whether that’s buying or selling a share or fund, you’ll usually pay a one-off trading fee. The amount depends on the type of investment and which price plan you're on.
  • Take advantage of our regular investing service to skip paying trade fees. Set up a Direct Debit starting from £25 a month to buy a UK share or fund.
  • There are some activity-based fees for things like foreign currency exchange. View our charges page for a full list.
No extra cost

Are there any charges for transferring my investments to an ii Junior ISA?

No, it is free to transfer to or from another provider. However, you should check for any exit fees from your existing providers.

What is the cost of buying and selling in a Stocks and Shares Junior ISA?

When you make a trade in a Junior ISA, whether that’s buying or selling a share or fund, you’ll usually pay a one-off trading fee. The amount depends on the type of investment and which price plan you're on. Once you’ve used up your monthly free trade(s) allowance in your Service Plan, the following trading charges will apply:

  • UK shares and ETFs: usually £3.99 on Plus plan (£2.99 on Premium)
  • Funds and investment trusts: £1.49 on Plus plan (free on Premium)
  • US shares: £3.99 on Plus plan (£2.99 on Premium)
  • Non-US international shares: £7.99 on Plus plan (£5.99 on Premium)

Skip the trading fees with our free regular investing service

  • Set up a Direct Debit from as little as £25 a month to buy a UK share or fund.

  • Choose from a wide range of funds and shares (including the FTSE 350).

  • Have up to 25 monthly investments.  

  • This ‘drip-feeding’ approach can be less risky and more profitable.

Read more about our regular investing service.

Free Regular Investing

Dividend reinvestment in your ISA

  • With interactive investor, you can automatically reinvest your dividend payments for just 99p.
  • The minimum dividend value you can reinvest is £10.
  • You won't pay tax on dividend reinvestment in a Junior ISA.
  • Automatic dividend reinvestment can only be used on income received in pounds sterling.

Read more about dividend reinvestment

Boost your income over time

New to interactive investor?

It takes less than 10 minutes to get started. You will just need your address, debit card details and national insurance number to hand.

Open an accountTransfer a Junior ISA

Already an ii customer?

Simply log in to add a new Junior ISA.

Log in to add a Junior ISA

Junior ISA charges FAQs