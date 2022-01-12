Important information: Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
Junior ISA fees and charges at a glance
- There’s no additional monthly subscription for opening a Junior ISA on our Plus and Premium plans.
- When you make a trade in a Junior ISA, whether that’s buying or selling a share or fund, you’ll usually pay a one-off trading fee. The amount depends on the type of investment and which price plan you're on.
- Take advantage of our regular investing service to skip paying trade fees. Set up a Direct Debit starting from £25 a month to buy a UK share or fund.
- There are some activity-based fees for things like foreign currency exchange. View our charges page for a full list.
Are there any charges for transferring my investments to an ii Junior ISA?
No, it is free to transfer to or from another provider. However, you should check for any exit fees from your existing providers.
What is the cost of buying and selling in a Stocks and Shares Junior ISA?
When you make a trade in a Junior ISA, whether that’s buying or selling a share or fund, you’ll usually pay a one-off trading fee. The amount depends on the type of investment and which price plan you're on. Once you’ve used up your monthly free trade(s) allowance in your Service Plan, the following trading charges will apply:
- UK shares and ETFs: usually £3.99 on Plus plan (£2.99 on Premium)
- Funds and investment trusts: £1.49 on Plus plan (free on Premium)
- US shares: £3.99 on Plus plan (£2.99 on Premium)
- Non-US international shares: £7.99 on Plus plan (£5.99 on Premium)
Skip the trading fees with our free regular investing service
Set up a Direct Debit from as little as £25 a month to buy a UK share or fund.
Choose from a wide range of funds and shares (including the FTSE 350).
Have up to 25 monthly investments.
This ‘drip-feeding’ approach can be less risky and more profitable.
Dividend reinvestment in your ISA
- With interactive investor, you can automatically reinvest your dividend payments for just 99p.
- The minimum dividend value you can reinvest is £10.
- You won't pay tax on dividend reinvestment in a Junior ISA.
- Automatic dividend reinvestment can only be used on income received in pounds sterling.