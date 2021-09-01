Interactive Investor
Junior ISA fees and charges

Our Junior ISA is free when you hold one of our other accounts.

Same ISA. Lower cost. Boring Money Best for Low-cost ISA 2021

Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.

Junior ISA fees and charges at a glance

Our Junior ISA is free for ii customers. Before opening a JISA, you must open an ISA, Trading Account or SIPP.

  • You can contribute as little as £25 a month with our regular investing service. There are no trading fees when you contribute this way.
  • If you want to buy or sell shares and funds, your first monthly trade is free. After that, trades usually cost £7.99.
  • There are some activity-based fees for things like foreign currency exchange. View our charges page for a full list.

Analysis shows you could be better off by £32k over 30 years of investing in an ii ISA due to our low flat fees. This is just for illustration if all other factors were the same. The advantage of lower flat fees over time means that you could be significantly better off in the long run. By how much will always depend on your personal circumstances. More about our analysis

Service plans to suit you

When you join, you will start on our Investor service plan (£9.99 a month). If you expect to make several trades per month, we offer two additional service plans to reduce your costs.

You can upgrade your service plan quickly and easily from your online account.

Investor
£9.99 per month

You will start on this plan. It’s easy to upgrade later.

  • One free trade each month
  • Additional fund trades and UK share trades: £7.99

Funds Fan
£13.99 per month

For investors looking to build a portfolio of funds.

  • Two free trades each month
  • Additional fund and investment trust trades: £3.99
  • Additional UK share trades: £7.99

Super Investor
£19.99 per month

Our premium plan, designed for more frequent investors.

  • Two free trades each month
  • Additional UK trades (inc funds): £3.99
  • Additional US share trades: £4.99

How are Junior ISA charges paid?

The easiest way to pay Junior ISA charges is to set up a Direct Debit when you open your account.

If you haven't set up a Direct Debit then we will take payment from the available cash in your account.


Are there any charges for transferring my investments to an ii Junior ISA?

No, it is free to transfer to or from another provider. However, you should check for any exit fees from your existing providers.


What is the cost of buying and selling in a Stocks and Shares Junior ISA?

You will get one or two free trades per month depending which Service Plan you choose. Additional trading costs include:

  • UK shares and ETFs: £7.99
  • Funds and investment trusts: £7.99
  • US shares: £7.99
  • Non-US international shares: £19.99

Keep more with our free regular investing service

  • Top up your ISA with a regular monthly direct debit.
  • It's free - you'll pay no trading fees with regular investing.
  • Start from as little as £25 a month.
  • This 'little and often' approach can be less risky and more profitable.

Read more about our regular investing service.

Free Regular Investing

Dividend reinvestment in your ISA

  • With interactive investor, you can automatically reinvest your dividend payments for just 99p.
  • The minimum dividend value you can reinvest is £10.
  • You won't pay tax on dividend reinvestment in a Junior ISA.
  • Automatic dividend reinvestment can only be used on income received in pounds sterling.

Read more about dividend reinvestment

New to interactive investor?

It takes less than 10 minutes to get started. You will just need your address, debit card details and national insurance number to hand.

Open an account
Transfer a Junior ISA

Already an ii customer?

Simply log in to apply. Your new Junior ISA will automatically be added to your existing plan so you will continue to make the same monthly payment.

Log in to add a Junior ISA

Other charges to consider

Download our full rate card (PDF)

Junior ISA charges FAQs