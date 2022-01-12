Junior ISA fees and charges

Are there any charges for transferring my investments to an ii Junior ISA?

No, it is free to transfer to or from another provider. However, you should check for any exit fees from your existing providers.

What is the cost of buying and selling in a Stocks and Shares Junior ISA?

When you make a trade in a Junior ISA, whether that’s buying or selling a share or fund, you’ll usually pay a one-off trading fee. The amount depends on the type of investment and which price plan you're on. Once you’ve used up your monthly free trade(s) allowance in your Service Plan, the following trading charges will apply: