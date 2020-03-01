Types of ISA explained

An ISA, or Individual Savings Account, is a tax-efficient savings account that helps you save for the future. Every tax year - which runs from 6 April to 5 April - you can contribute up to £20,000 into one or more ISAs, this is known as your personal ISA allowance.

Introduced on 6 April 1999, savers can today choose from 4 types of ISA: Cash ISAs, Stocks and Shares ISAs, Lifetime ISAs and Innovative Finance ISAs.

The guide below looks at the pros and cons of each type of ISA.