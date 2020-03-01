How to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
1. Open your ISA and add cash
Before you start investing, you’ll need to open your ISA and add cash. There are a few ways to add cash, but the quickest is with a stored debit card and the cash can be traded with straight away.
You can also:
- Set up a recurring subscription by monthly direct debit and make use of our regular investing service, free with your account.
- Subscribe by bank transfer from your nominated bank account.
2. Choose your investments
Once you’ve opened your Stocks and Shares ISA, it’s time to get started choosing what to invest in.
The only currency you can add to, and hold within, a Stocks and Shares ISA is pounds sterling (GBP). But you’re not limited to shares on the UK exchanges. You can trade on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Euronext Paris or any of our supported and recognised international exchanges. But it’s not just shares either, with a Stocks and Shares ISA can invest in:
We can’t tell you what you should invest in. That really depends on you – what your goals are and what you’re comfortable with. Whatever you choose, it’s best to do your research.
You can find detailed information about an investment, with the latest news and research, by searching for it at the top of the page – or by clicking ‘Find & Invest’ if you’re logged in.
3. Buy and sell your investments
You’ve added cash, it’s time to make your investment. You can trade online or using our mobile app. The trading journey can be broken down into three parts: the Order, the Execution, and Contracting. It’s the same journey for buying and selling.
