How to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

2. Choose your investments

Once you’ve opened your Stocks and Shares ISA, it’s time to get started choosing what to invest in.

The only currency you can add to, and hold within, a Stocks and Shares ISA is pounds sterling (GBP). But you’re not limited to shares on the UK exchanges. You can trade on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Euronext Paris or any of our supported and recognised international exchanges. But it’s not just shares either, with a Stocks and Shares ISA can invest in:

We can’t tell you what you should invest in. That really depends on you – what your goals are and what you’re comfortable with. Whatever you choose, it’s best to do your research.

You can find detailed information about an investment, with the latest news and research, by searching for it at the top of the page – or by clicking ‘Find & Invest’ if you’re logged in.

