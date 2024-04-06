Can I open more than one ISA in a year?

The ISA rules have changed as of 6 April 2024. You can now have - and contribute - to as many ISAs as you want (except for Lifetime ISAs and Junior ISAs). Provided you don't contribute more than your £20,000 ISA allowance across them all.

This means you can open more than one of each ISA type. For example, you can open two Stocks and Shares ISAs in the same tax year, and contribute to both.