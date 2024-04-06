Can I open more than one ISA in a year?

The ISA rules have changed as of 6 April 2024. You can now have - and contribute - to as many ISAs as you want (except for Lifetime ISAs and Junior ISAs). Provided you don't contribute more than your £20,000 ISA allowance across them all.
This means you can open more than one of each ISA type. For example, you can open two Stocks and Shares ISAs in the same tax year, and contribute to both.
Tax-efficient investing in your ISA
Maximise your annual ISA allowance and plan ahead for 2026/27 tax year.
ISA allowance
Find out how to take advantage of this year's ISA allowance and invest up to £20,000 tax-free in 2026/27.
How to Bed & ISA
Transfer your trading account shares into your tax efficient ISA to make the most of your tax-free ISA allowance.
Learn more about our Stocks and Shares ISA
Learn how to make the most of your Stocks and Shares ISA with our useful guides.