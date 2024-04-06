Stocks & Shares ISA

Managed ISA
Open an ISA
Transfer an ISA
ISA charges
ISA investment ideas
Adding and withdrawing money
ISA allowance
Junior ISA
Bed and ISA
Sustainable ISA
ISA guides
Useful forms
Cash interest rates

ISA FAQs

Can I open more than one ISA in a year?

Can I open more than one ISA in a year?

The ISA rules have changed as of 6 April 2024. You can now have - and contribute - to as many ISAs as you want (except for Lifetime ISAs and Junior ISAs). Provided you don't contribute more than your £20,000 ISA allowance across them all.

This means you can open more than one of each ISA type. For example, you can open two Stocks and Shares ISAs in the same tax year, and contribute to both.

More ISA FAQs

How many ISAs can I have?

Can you have a Lifetime ISA and a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Does transferring an ISA count as opening a new one?

What is the ISA deadline?

Learn more about our Stocks and Shares ISA

Learn how to make the most of your Stocks and Shares ISA with our useful guides.

Secondary icon - ideas

Investment ideas

Need inspiration? Our experts are here to help you get started.

Find ideas
Savings jar icon

What is an ISA?

Learn more about how Stocks and Shares ISAs work.

Learn more
Transfer icon

Transfer an ISA

It's easy to transfer Stocks ISAs and Cash ISAs to ii.

Learn more
Junior ISA icon

Junior ISA

A tax-efficient way to invest in your child’s future.

Learn more