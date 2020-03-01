How to open a Stocks and Shares ISA

How do I open a Stocks and Shares ISA with ii?

At ii, opening a Stocks and Shares ISA as your first account is quick and simple. Once we've completed our identity checks, your application could be approved straight away.

You'll just need your personal details, including your address history, debit card (to check your identity), and your National Insurance number

Find out more and open an ISA today

If you already have an account with us, it’s even easier to add a Stocks and Shares ISA to your portfolio.

Log in

Choose ‘Add an account’ from the profile menu

Check your details are up to date

Your new ISA will be added to your portfolio, and you can use it straight away.