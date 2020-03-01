How to open a Stocks and Shares ISA

Interactive Investor
Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.

How do I open a Stocks and Shares ISA with ii? 

At ii, opening a Stocks and Shares ISA as your first account is quick and simple. Once we've completed our identity checks, your application could be approved straight away. 

You'll just need your personal details, including your address history, debit card (to check your identity), and your National Insurance number  

If you already have an account with us, it’s even easier to add a Stocks and Shares ISA to your portfolio. 

  • Log in
  • Choose ‘Add an account’ from the profile menu 
  • Check your details are up to date 

Your new ISA will be added to your portfolio, and you can use it straight away.

