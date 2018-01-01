Can you transfer shares into an ISA?

If you want to transfer shares into a Stocks and Shares ISA, you will need to sell them and then repurchase in your ISA account. This is known as a Bed and ISA transfer.

What is a Bed and ISA transfer?

A Bed and ISA involves moving shares from a general investment account (Trading Account) into an ISA.

Most ISA providers can do this for you automatically by selling the shares and immediately repurchasing them in the ISA.

To make a Bed and ISA transfer you will need to enough annual allowance remaining for the repurchase.

However, you may not be able to repurchase the exact number of shares that you sold, as the price of investments can fluctuate and you may be charged trading fees and stamp duty.

Capital Gains Tax will also be charged on the initial sale if your profit exceeds £12,300. Any profit you make on your investments in a Stocks and Shares ISA after the transfer will be tax-free.

Can I transfer shares from one ISA to another?

You can transfer shares directly from one ISA account to another.

When you transfer between ISA providers, you do not use any of your ISA allowance.