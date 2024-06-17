Does transferring an ISA count as opening a new one?

If you don't already have another ISA, to transfer you will need to open a new one. But the ISA rules have changed as of 6 April 2024. You can now have - and contribute - to as many ISAs as you want (except for Lifetime ISAs and Junior ISAs). Provided you don't contribute more than your £20,000 ISA allowance across them all.
For example, if you contribute to a Stocks and Shares ISA and transfer to a new provider in, you can now keep your old ISA open and still pay into both.
Do ISA transfers count towards your annual allowance?
ISA transfers do not count towards your annual allowance.
For example, you could transfer an ISA worth over £20,000 at the beginning of a tax year. You could then contribute up to £20,000 to your new ISA in that year (unless it is a Lifetime ISA as they have a maximum annual allowance of £4,000).
Ways to invest in an ii ISA
Are you more of a hands-on investor? Or simply prefer to leave it to the experts? Either way, we have the ISA for you. And all for our same low, flat monthly subscription.
ii ISA
Do it myself
A Self-managed ISA puts the control firmly in your hands.
Build your investment portfolio from our full range of UK and international shares, funds and bonds.
Then manage your investments yourself, with our expert insights and ideas always there if you need them.
ii Managed ISA
Do it for me
Sit back, relax and leave it to the experts with a Managed ISA.
We'll match you to a tailored investment portfolio, that reflects the risk level you're comfortable with.
Then our experts will look after your investments for you - so you can rest easy, knowing your money is managed.
Tax-efficient investing in your ISA
Maximise your annual ISA allowance and plan ahead for 2026/27 tax year.
ISA allowance
Find out how to take advantage of this year's ISA allowance and invest up to £20,000 tax-free in 2026/27.
How to Bed & ISA
Transfer your trading account shares into your tax efficient ISA to make the most of your tax-free ISA allowance.