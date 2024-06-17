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ISA FAQs

Does transferring an ISA count as opening a new one?

Does transferring an ISA count as opening a new one?

If you don't already have another ISA, to transfer you will need to open a new one. But the ISA rules have changed as of 6 April 2024. You can now have - and contribute - to as many ISAs as you want (except for Lifetime ISAs and Junior ISAs). Provided you don't contribute more than your £20,000 ISA allowance across them all.

For example, if you contribute to a Stocks and Shares ISA and transfer to a new provider in, you can now keep your old ISA open and still pay into both.

Do ISA transfers count towards your annual allowance?

ISA transfers do not count towards your annual allowance

For example, you could transfer an ISA worth over £20,000 at the beginning of a tax year. You could then contribute up to £20,000 to your new ISA in that year (unless it is a Lifetime ISA as they have a maximum annual allowance of £4,000). 

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Ways to invest in an ii ISA

Are you more of a hands-on investor? Or simply prefer to leave it to the experts? Either way, we have the ISA for you. And all for our same low, flat monthly subscription. 

Do it myself

ii ISA

Do it myself

A Self-managed ISA puts the control firmly in your hands.

Build your investment portfolio from our full range of UK and international shares, funds and bonds.

Then manage your investments yourself, with our expert insights and ideas always there if you need them.

Open a Self-managed ISA
Do it for me

ii Managed ISA

Do it for me

Sit back, relax and leave it to the experts with a Managed ISA.

We'll match you to a tailored investment portfolio, that reflects the risk level you're comfortable with.

Then our experts will look after your investments for you - so you can rest easy, knowing your money is managed.

Open a Managed ISA

More ISA FAQs

Can I open more than one ISA?

Can you have a Lifetime ISA and a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Can you transfer shares into an ISA?

How many Junior ISAs can you have?

New to interactive investor?

It takes less than 10 minutes to get started. You will just need your address, debit card details and national insurance number to hand.

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Already an ii customer?

Simply log in to add a new Stocks and Shares ISA.

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