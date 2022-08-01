What is investment diversification?

How to split an investment portfolio

Diversification is about generating smooth, long-term returns by reducing volatility, and is not about maximising short-term returns.

It can be tempting to invest in the most successful companies to maximise returns. But, by tactically mixing your investment types across industries and locations, you can lessen the blow of any losses with the successes of those which perform better over time.

There is no ‘perfect’ recipe for splitting your money across investments, as this will come down to your personal preferences and goals. In general, a diverse portfolio might include a range of asset types or classes across a variety of locations, sectors, and industries.

Across asset types

When it comes to asset types, there are four main components which contribute to a diversified portfolio:

Equity funds are invested across a range of shares and are very simple to look after as they are typically managed by a fund manager.

Bonds are issued by companies or governments to financial markets. Investors essentially ‘lend’ money for a set period of time, and earn interest until the end of the period where you get the initial value back.

Cash savings involve putting money into a savings account that offers the best interest rates, and watching your savings grow. Interest rates can rise and fall, so the rate of growth can vary, but your money is protected.

Property ownership offers a steady, long-term income stream, though can require a hefty initial investment, and hands-on management and maintenance.

Some asset types are diverse in nature, and automatically spread your money across different investments. Equity funds mentioned above are an example of a collective investment, with other types of funds following a similar logic.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index tracker funds offer investors low-cost exposure to a major market index or a particular market segment. Funds and trusts which are more actively managed, such as investment trusts have the added benefit of professional managerial stock-picking expertise.

Across different sectors and industries

Focusing on just one sector or industry exposes your investment to damage from the fallout of challenges that occur within that sector. For example:

Legislative changes, such as government policies and new regulations.

Natural events, such as the pandemic.

Economic crashes, such as recessions.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a prime example of the benefits of sector diversification. While the travel industry struggled during movement restrictions, online streaming and delivery services thrived. If someone had investments in travel and online services at this time, the losses of the former would be counterbalanced by the gains from investments in the latter.

Across various locations

Investing across different geographical areas reduces the impact of risk attached to any single country. Political, economic and geographic factors can affect any country, such as:

Change of political party.

Military coup.

Currency inflation.

Natural events, including floods and hurricanes.

Monetary policy changes that impact the business world.

While international investing has its risks, there are plenty of advantages to consider. Other countries have natural resources or industrial strengths that are not offered by your home market, such as the US technology sector which outperformed other investments over a number of years. High-risk investors can also benefit from evolving domestic markets as nations become more urban and middle class, such as the growth seen in India and Vietnam.

