Stocks and Shares ISA rules

ISA contribution rules

Who can open an ISA?

You can open a Stocks and Shares ISA if you’re over the age of 18 and a resident in the UK for tax purposes - or you can open a Junior ISA (JISA) for any children you’re legally responsible for who are also residents in the UK.

Our ISA is self-managed giving you complete control of what you invest in. An investment’s value can rise and fall, so you may get less back than you put in. You should also be:

Confident researching and choosing your own investments

Clear on the costs involved and our low flat fees

Learn more about our Stocks and Shares ISA.