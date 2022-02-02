Lifetime ISA vs Pension: Which is Better?

Pensions and Lifetime ISAs are both designed to help you save towards retirement. Understanding how they compare can help you choose which is best for you.



What is a pension?

A pension is designed to help you save for retirement. Any money paid into a pension pot is locked away until you turn 55 (57 from 2028) – in return, pensions come with generous incentives.

Any pension investment growth is free from tax. You get tax relief on contributions, which amounts to 20% tax relief if you are a basic rate taxpayer. This means you can save £100 in a pension by only contributing £80. For higher rate taxpayers, a £100 contribution costs £60.

You can invest 100% of your income up to a maximum of £60,000 every year, or up to your maximum annual earnings, whichever is lower.

When you access your pension, you can withdraw 25% tax free, the remaining 75% will be subject to income tax. Any amounts left in a defined contribution pension (including personal pensions), when you die may be passed on free of inheritance tax and also potentially without your heirs paying income tax, depending on when you die. Please note: from 6 April 2027, pensions and death benefits will become subject to inheritance tax. Find out more here.