Workplace Pension vs SIPP

What is a workplace pension?

A workplace pension is a scheme arranged by your employer to enable you to save for your retirement. While they all fall under the workplace pension banner, there are a variety of different types of scheme.

The most common type of workplace pension is a money purchase or defined contribution scheme. These are built up from contributions you and your employer pay in, plus tax relief from the government.

They can include group personal pensions, group stakeholder pensions, and even group SIPPs, although these are more unusual and tend to be offered to high earners and senior management.

Across all of these defined contribution schemes, how much you receive at the end is down to how much is paid in, plus the performance of your pension investments.

The other type of workplace pension is known as a defined benefit scheme. These provide you with a pension based on your salary and the number of years you worked for the employer rather than how much was paid in.

As this guarantee makes them a more generous pension, defined benefit schemes are not very common outside of the public sector.