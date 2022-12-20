Insight and Ideas

2025 Investment outlook

Our experts analyse the major talking points for investors and share their investment ideas for the future.

Stock market outlook 2025
2025 forecasts and predictions
Stock, fund and trust tips for 2025
Artificial intelligence
Tax, pensions and savings

Investment outlook

These articles are provided for information purposes only. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. If in doubt, please seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

After a year of elections, there’ll be more certainty about who’s running the world’s major economies in 2025. Donald Trump’s election victory has already given financial markets a boost, but will his second term generate big returns, or be marred by tariffs and trade wars? Interest rates, inflation and the economy will remain key themes, not just in the US but worldwide. So will artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cryptocurrencies, but the conversation about their longevity will rumble on.

Following another sub-par year for domestic equities, UK investors will continue to monitor both the fallout from Labour’s election win in July and whether cheap UK stocks can narrow the deficit to overseas peers. Most likely, another bunch of British companies will end 2025 under foreign ownership. Either way, investors will want a diversified portfolio to cover all eventualities.

Lee Wild

The UK stock market outlook for 2025

Big macro risks the pros are watching in 2025

ISA ideas: around the world in 10 funds in 2025

Nvidia shares big news at Vegas but something’s missing

How will Labour shake up the ISA regime?

