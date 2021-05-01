Why invest in Apple shares?

How to buy Apple shares with ii

Before you start, you will need to open an account.

From your account, simply select ‘trade now’ and ‘international’. You can now search for Apple shares.

Before you place a trade, you will be prompted to sign Exchange Agreements – these let you access live international share pricing.

To trade US shares you also need to complete a W-8BEN form once every three years. This US tax document allows UK residents to reduce the amount of tax paid on US dividends. You can find this form by logging in to your account and selecting the ‘Account’ menu , followed by ‘Useful forms’.