Why invest in Apple shares?
The US tech firm regularly occupies the top spot as the most valuable American company, with a stock market worth often above $2 trillion.
The release of a new iPhone has become a regular event to keep sales growing. 5G data handling is the latest feature for its new smartphone range, providing reason for its fans to upgrade. 5G is in theory 20 times faster than 4G. The superfast data is being rolled out across countries including the US and UK.
Developing other products such as wearables, including watches and services to diversify sales, is also ongoing. Although iPhones still account for around half of overall sales, wearables and services such as music have grown to account for around a tenth and a fifth of annual turnover respectively.
Product customer loyalty remains highly impressive at over 90%. A previous four-for-one share split has also made Apple shares appear more affordable.
How to buy Apple shares with ii
Before you start, you will need to open an account.
From your account, simply select ‘trade now’ and ‘international’. You can now search for Apple shares.
Before you place a trade, you will be prompted to sign Exchange Agreements – these let you access live international share pricing.
To trade US shares you also need to complete a W-8BEN form once every three years. This US tax document allows UK residents to reduce the amount of tax paid on US dividends. You can find this form by logging in to your account and selecting the ‘Account’ menu , followed by ‘Useful forms’.
Fees and charges
