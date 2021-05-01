Founded in 2003, US headquartered car company Tesla and its influential chief executive Elon Musk, have done more than any of its industry rivals to make electric vehicles a desirable prospect.

Selling only all-electric vehicles, Tesla’s cars have become hugely popular with consumers. The Tesla Model 3 has overtaken the Nissan Leaf as the best-selling all-electric vehicle, and the Tesla Model S has also proved a hit. A move into quarterly profitability in late 2019 was a major milestone, sending the automakers stock market value rocketing during 2020.



Now, increasing production and reducing vehicle sale prices have begun to leave Tesla looking more mainstream. Growing climate change concerns and the election of a US government with green aspirations have provided a positive backdrop for the auto firm, which also makes energy storage systems.



New production plants in Texas in the US and Brandenburg in Germany are also feeding into new manufacturing capacity. A new version of its Model S sedan is now on sale, and its Model X is generating interest. Tesla’s own vehicle software and the development of autopilot and full self-driving capabilities also offer further potential growth prospects for investors to consider.

