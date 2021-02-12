Investment portfolio review

How to review your portfolio

Monitor investment performance

Look to review your portfolio at least every six months. If any of your investments aren’t doing what you wanted them to, investigate why, it may be that you consider selling them. You don’t have to hold on to poor performing investments.

Keep an eye out for alternatives

If you find a share or fund that offers the potential to perform better than one of your existing investments, consider switching.

Rebalance your mix of investments

Over time, some investments will do better than others, so you need to check your Asset Allocation and rebalance if necessary/desired.

Keep an eye on costs

Always keep a close eye on the costs you are paying. For example, if you have an active fund which essentially tracks an index, you might be better off with a tracker fund, since the costs are generally lower.

Review levels of risk

Balancing risk and reward is critical to achieving your goals. One good strategy is to reduce risk levels the closer you get to withdrawing and using your money.

Set targets

One way of deciding the right time to sell your shares is by setting a target level. You don’t have to sell, but it does act as a reminder to review the situation.