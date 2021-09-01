What are government bonds?

Government bonds are simply loans that governments take out via financial markets.

The buyer of the bond – normally large institutional investors or professional fund managers – is effectively lending their money to a state for a fixed period of time.

While bond buyers wait for their capital to be returned, they are paid interest, known as the coupon. Coupons are typically paid twice a year.

Providing the government remains solvent, the amount borrowed, known as the principal, is returned to the investor at a specified time in the future. This is known as the redemption date, or maturity date.

Owning a government bond does not give the holder any control over how a government spends the money or who is in charge. In contrast, owning shares gives you part ownership of a company and allows you to vote on key issues.

There is some jargon in the bond world that investors should be aware of. Gilts are the nickname given to UK government bonds, while American government bonds are known as Treasuries or T-Bills. Bunds are German government bonds, while JGBs are Japanese government bonds.