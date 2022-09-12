What are corporate bonds?

Corporate bonds are loans that companies take out via financial markets.

The buyer of the bond is effectively lending their money to a company for a fixed period of time.

While bond buyers wait for their capital to be returned, they are paid interest, known as the coupon. Coupons are typically paid twice a year.

Providing the company remains solvent, the amount borrowed, known as the principal, is returned to the investor at a specified time in the future. This is known as the redemption date, or maturity date.

Unlike shares in a company, bondholders do not own part of a company.