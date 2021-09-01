How to manage investment risk

How to reduce investment risk

While there is no way to entirely eliminate risk, there are several strategies to help reduce risk levels when investing. Though there are plenty more tactics out there, here are five strategies you can take into investment planning and management:

1. Asset allocation

Asset allocation refers to how your portfolio is broken down into investment types and classes. How your portfolio is structured will depend on your tolerance to risk. If you have a higher risk tolerance, your portfolio might consist of 80% equities and 20% bonds. But if you’re a more conservative investor, your portfolio could be the reverse and consist of mostly low-risk investments.

You can fine-tune your portfolio over time to make sure it suits your needs, goals, and appetite for risk.

2. Diversification

A balanced portfolio might include a range of risks, but this doesn’t necessarily mean you have a diverse portfolio. To achieve diversification, not only do you need a range of risk levels, but also diverse holdings in your portfolio.

If you only invest in one company, you open yourself up to ‘single-security risk’, which means your investment relies on the price of one single holding. Similarly, focusing investments in just one sector means your assets may all be affected by the same external factors.

However, if you invest across various sectors and companies, it’s less likely that you’ll lose your entire investment as some of them will grow to offset any potential losses. Bear in mind, this isn’t guaranteed and you should still be prepared to lose everything you put in.

3. Pound-cost averaging

Much like a consistent direct debit to a subscription service, pound-cost averaging involves drip-feeding a fixed amount of money into the market on a regular basis — regardless of the market performance.

Rather than investing a lump sum of money in one go, you spread the costs. For example, you could buy £12k units of a specific stock on one occasion and risk overpaying the value, or you could invest £1k into that same stock over twelve months and potentially buy units at a lower cost at some point due to market fluctuations.

Most investment platforms offer drip-feeding, such as our free regular investing service - which allows you to set up a monthly direct debit to invest little and often.

4. Monitoring your portfolio

You have the ultimate say over your portfolio. Make sure you keep an eye on your investment performance, scheduling in regular check-ins. If you feel uncomfortable or unsure about the level of risk you’re currently taking, you can take action to reshuffle your portfolio. This could involve withdrawing your money from a risky investment and reinvesting in a safer option.

5. Let someone else handle the risk for you

Balancing and rebalancing your investments to manage risk can be time-consuming. There are plenty of options which allow you to give up some of the control, such as mutual funds, ETFs, or managed accounts.

The ii Managed ISA offers you the choice of five different risk profiles to match your appetite, ranging from cautious and conservative to aggressive and adventurous.

