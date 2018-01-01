Bonus sacrifice guide

How bonuses are taxed without bonus sacrifice

To properly understand the benefits of bonus sacrifice, it helps to know exactly how much tax you would normally pay on your bonus.

Your bonus will be added to your income for the year and taxed at your marginal rate, that’s the highest rate of income tax that you pay.

You’ll also have to pay national insurance on it too, which will be at a rate of 2% for higher rate tax payers (NI rates drop from 12% on earnings over the higher rate tax threshold).

But there are other factors that could mean you end up paying more tax.

• Child benefit: If you or your partner earns more than £50,000 a year and claim child benefit, the higher earner may need to pay an additional income tax charge.

• Student loans: As your bonus will be taxed in the same way as income. If you’re repaying student loans that means there will be a deduction from your bonus too.

• If you earn more than £100,000: For every £2 you earn over £100,000 your personal allowance will be reduced by £1. This means you pay tax on a greater portion of your income and creates an effective tax rate of 60% on earnings between £100,000 and £125,140 (at which point you have no personal allowance left).

Case study: How Catherine saves £14,200 and boosts the value of her bonus by paying it into her pension.

By sacrificing your bonus and paying it into your pension, you will cut the amount of tax you pay on it.

The following example shows how:

Catherine earns £110,000 a year, and after a particularly good year, has earned a £20,000 bonus.

Although Catherine is only a higher rate taxpayer, she pays an effective tax of 60% on her earnings above £100,000. This is because the personal allowance for tax free income starts to be withdrawn from this point.

Without bonus sacrifice:

If Catherine was to take her £20,000 bonus as cash, it would be taxed as follows:

Income tax at a rate of 60%: £12,000

National insurance at 2%: £400

Student loan at 9%: £1,800

This would mean she would only get to keep £5,800 of her £20,000.

With bonus sacrifice:

However, if Catherine was to pay her bonus into her workplace pension, she’d not only get the full value of her bonus, but increase it too as her employer has agreed to pass on its national insurance savings.

This is because by paying it straight into her pension she would not pay any tax or national insurance on it. She also would not need to make any student loan repayments from it either.

The 13.8% national insurance saving her employee makes (£2,760) is added, boosting the total value of her bonus to £22,760.