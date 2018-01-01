Guide to Self Assessment Tax Returns.

What is self-assessment?

Self-assessment involves completing a tax return with information about your earnings and income so that HMRC can calculate how much tax you need to pay. It covers income tax, capital gains tax and national insurance.

Do I need to complete a self-assessment tax return form?

If you are self-employed, a partner in a business or make more than £1,000 a year from a side-hustle, you will need to complete a tax return.

However, even if you are employed and pay income tax through PAYE, there are a number of instances where you might also need to complete a self-assessment tax return. These include:

Earning rental income from a property that you own

Earning more than £100,000 a year

Earning more than £10,000 from pensions or savings income

Earning more than £2,500 in untaxed tips or commission

Realising gains over and above the capital gains tax allowance

You or your partner claiming child benefit when either of you earns more than £50,000 a year

Earning overseas income, or living overseas and receiving income from the UK

But your tax return isn’t just about paying tax. It can also be used to ensure you are getting the right amount of tax relief. For example, if you are a higher rate tax payer, you may only be getting basic rate tax relief on your pension contributions so you will need to claim the additional relief you are owed through your tax return.

How do I register for self-assessment?

If you haven’t previously completed a tax return or didn’t complete one last year, you’ll need to register for self-assessment with HMRC. There are different routes to register according to whether you’re self-employed, in a partnership or not self-employed.

Once you have registered you’ll be sent a Unique Taxpayer Reference UTR. You’ll also get instructions for setting up a Government Gateway account, which you’ll need to complete your tax return online.

What are the deadlines for self-assessment?

There are a number of key deadlines that you need to be aware of when you are completing a self-assessment tax return.

The deadline for:

Registering for self-assessment is - 5 October (if you haven’t previously submitted a tax return)

Submitting paper tax returns is – 31 October

Submitting online tax returns is – midnight on 31 January

Paying any tax you owe is – midnight on 31 January

Miss any of these deadlines and you may be charged a penalty and be charged interest on any late payments.