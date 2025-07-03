Capital Gains Tax on death
Capital gains tax doesn’t automatically apply upon death, but you might have to pay it when you make a profit from selling inherited assets.
What you’ll learn in this guide…
- What is Capital Gains Tax and how it works
- When CGT applies to inherited assets
- How an ISA can save you money
What is Capital Gains Tax?
Capital Gains Tax (CGT) is a tax on the profit made from selling an asset - such as property, shares, or other valuable items - that has increased in value.
You only get taxed on the gain, not on the total received from the sale.
Some assets are tax-free, and there’s an annual tax-free allowance of £3,000 applied to profits or increase in value.
How does Capital Gains Tax (CGT) work after death?
Capital Gains Tax does not apply at the time of death. When someone dies, their assets - such as investments and property - are revalued on the date of death. This means that any increase in value during their lifetime is effectively ignored.
However, beneficiaries - anyone entitled to receive assets from an estate - who sell, gift or transfer inherited assets, may have to pay Capital Gains Tax on the profits made since the date of death. The precise amount of tax they pay is based on the size of the profit and their personal CGT allowance.
It's important that beneficiaries keep a record of an asset's value at the date of death, as this becomes the 'base cost' for calculating future gains.
Read more: How CGT works.
CGT uplift upon death
When someone passes away and leaves assets to their loved ones, those assets get revalued. The valuation is known as the 'Capital Gains Tax uplift on death'. If you sell assets you've inherited, CGT is only applied to an increase in value from the date of death.
It's worth noting that if the person who has passed away sold assets in the same tax year, any CGT still owed should be settled as part of their estate. The executor, who is the person responsible for administering the estate of someone who has died, will need to have this paid before anything is passed on to the beneficiaries.
CGT on inherited assets
Capital Gains Tax can apply when you come to sell inherited assets like ISA monies, other investments and property. The rules differ slightly for each:
Property
A beneficiary may have to pay inheritance tax on property they inherit. If the property is then sold, Capital Gains Tax may apply. But there are some allowable deductions to reduce the amount of tax due. It's best to get professional advice on this. Read more about reducing your Capital Gains Tax bill.
Investments outside of an ISA
Investments that are not held in an ISA may be subject to CGT - but not right away. After death, these investments transfer to the beneficiary and are revalued. If they are then sold at a profit, tax may apply if they exceed the annual CGT allowance.
Protecting your investments: ISAs and Capital Gains Tax
Any ISA (except Junior ISAs) can be inherited. ISAs protect your money from Capital Gains Tax, income tax and tax on dividends.
Beneficiaries get the tax-free value of an ISA
If someone passes away while holding investments within an ISA, their beneficiaries won't have to pay Capital Gains Tax on the amount they inherit. The tax benefits will not carry over from that point on.
Spouses don’t pay inheritance tax
Spouses and civil partners don’t pay inheritance tax on the money they inherit from an ISA.
The inherited money becomes part of an additional ISA allowance – this is called the Additional Permitted Subscription allowance.
Read more: Inheriting an ISA
Tax-free growth
An ISA allows money to grow tax-free, which can result in more savings than a regular account. Any investments held outside an ISA might be taxed during life and also after death.
Discover our ISAs: Stocks and Shares ISA | Managed ISA
Important information: Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
Capital Gains Tax after death FAQs
