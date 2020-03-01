ISA Inheritance rules: What happens with an ISA after death?

When you die, your ISA will become a ‘continuing ISA’. It will close when the administration of your estate is complete, or when the executor closes the account.

Your spouse or civil partner will receive a one-off ISA allowance equal to the total value of your ISA(s). This is the Additional Permitted Subscription (APS).

What types of ISAs can you inherit?

You can inherit any type of ISA except a Junior ISA. There are four types of ISA: cash ISAs, stocks and shares ISAs, Lifetime ISAs and Innovative Finance ISAs.

Who can inherit an ISA?

A spouse, civil partner, or anybody named as a beneficiary to an estate can inherit an ISA. Only a spouse or civil partner can enjoy the Additional Permitted Subscription.

Can you leave an ISA to a family member or a friend?

Yes, you can leave an ISA to any family member or friend if you name them as beneficiaries in your will. Otherwise, your ISA will automatically pass to your spouse or civil partner.

Can a child inherit an Isa?

A child can inherit the value of an ISA – but not the tax wrapper itself. Instead, the money forms part of the overall estate and may be subject to inheritance tax.

What happens to an ISA if you have no spouse or civil partner?

Your beneficiaries will inherit the value of your ISA in cash. This will be subject to inheritance tax (IHT).

Are ISAs exempt from inheritance tax?

No, an ISA protects your savings from dividend tax, income tax, and capital gains tax but not from inheritance tax (IHT).

What is the inheritance ISA allowance?

The inheritance ISA allowance is known as the Additional Permitted Subscription (APS).

What is APS and how does it work?

The Additional Permitted Subscription lets you contribute the value of a deceased spouse or civil partner’s ISA on top of your normal annual ISA allowance.

For example if you are inheriting an ISA worth £40,000 then your annual ISA allowance becomes £40,000 + £20,000 (the current annual allowance) = £60,000. After this, your allowance reduces to the normal level of £20,000.

How long is an inherited ISA allowance available for?

The inherited ISA allowance is available for three years after the account holder’s death, or 180 days after the administration of the estate has completed; whichever is the later date.

Can I invest in AIM shares to reduce inheritance tax on my ISA?

An ISA cannot be transferred after death. Instead, the value is passed on in cash. However, eligible AIM shares in the ISA can be transferred to beneficiaries of a will without counting as assets subject to IHT. This makes an ISA an attractive method of investing in AIM shares that are eligible for IHT relief.

