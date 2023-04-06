UK Spring Budget: pension changes from 6 April 2023.

Lifetime Allowance & 25% Tax-Free Lump Sum

The Lifetime Allowance (LTA) is the maximum amount you can build up in pension savings and still receive the full tax benefits of a pension. The current Lifetime Allowance is £1,073,100.

If the LTA is exceeded a tax charge is made. This happens when the total value withdrawn, or designated for withdrawal - such as moving to a Drawdown pot, exceeds the LTA or when a 75th birthday is reached.

The Lifetime Allowance tax charges will be removed from 6 April 2023 and the Lifetime Allowance abolished via a future Finance Bill from the 2024/25 tax year if successfully ratified in legislation.

As part of this announcement the maximum amount that can be taken from a pension as Tax-Free Lump Sums was not changed and this will remain 25% of the current LTA.

This means that from 6th April 2023 the government intend to let pensions grow to any value and not be subject to an LTA Tax Charge. The maximum that can be withdrawn as Tax-Free Lump Sums will be limited to £268,275 (25% of the current LTA), except where protections apply - which can allow entitlement to a higher tax-free amounts to be maintained.

It is important to understand that although no LTA tax charges will apply from 6 April 2023, any withdrawal over the current LTA will still be subject to tax at the normal marginal rate and based on the full value of the withdrawal.

Tax year 2022/23 Tax year 2023/24 onwards Lifetime Allowance £1,073,100* Abolished** Maximum value of all Tax-Free Lump Sums £268,275* £268,275*

* Higher entitlements are available via LTA Protections.

** In the 2023/24 Tax Year the LTA will be effectively abolished by the removal of the LTA Tax Charge, complete removal via new legislation will take place before the start of the 2024/25 Tax Year, although this is still to be ratified in legislation.

