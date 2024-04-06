Tapered annual allowance explained
If you are a high earner, the amount you can contribute into a pension and receive tax benefits may be reduced.
What is the tapered annual allowance?
The tapered annual allowance is a reduction in the amount you can contribute each year to your pension and still receive tax relief.
The tapered annual allowance may apply to anyone with a threshold income over £200,000, and an adjusted income over £260,000, for the tax year.
How it works
Your annual allowance will reduce by £1 for every £2 that your adjusted income exceeds £260,000. The maximum reduction is by £50,000. This reduces your annual allowance to £10,000 if you earn £360,000 or more.
The table below details how the annual allowance is tapered based on the standard annual allowance of £60,000.
|Annual Adjusted Income
|Annual Allowance
|Up to £260,000
|£60,000
|£270,000
|£55,000
|£280,000
|£50,000
|£290,000
|£45,000
|£300,000
|£40,000
|£310,000
|£35,000
|£320,000
|£30,000
|£330,000
|£25,000
|£340,000
|£20,000
|£350,000
|£15,000
|£360,000
|£10,000
Will I be affected by the tapered annual allowance?
You will only be affected by the tapered annual allowance if you are a high earner.
It may apply to you if you have a threshold income of more than £200,000 for the tax year and an adjusted income over £260,000.
What is threshold income?
Threshold income is essentially your net income minus any pension contributions that received tax relief. For a full explanation, see the Government’s guidance on calculating threshold income.
If your threshold income is less than £200,000, you will not be subjected to a tapered annual allowance. If it is over £200,000, you will need to check your adjusted income to see if you will be affected.
What is adjusted income?
Your adjusted income is essentially your net income plus any personal and employer pension contributions. For a full explanation, see the Government’s guidance on calculating adjusted income.
If your adjusted income exceeds £260,000, and your threshold income is above £200,000, you will be subject to a tapered annual allowance.
How to work out my tapered annual allowance?
You can check the government guidelines if you wish to work out your tapered annual allowance.
What happens if I am already subject to the money purchase annual allowance (MPAA)?
If you are already subject to the money purchase annual allowance (MPAA), the tapered annual allowance will not affect you. Your annual allowance will already be reduced to £10,000.