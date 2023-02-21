What is the pension lifetime allowance and how does it work?

What was the lifetime allowance?

The pensions lifetime allowance was the maximum amount of money that you can have across all your private pensions and still enjoy full tax benefits.

Prior to 6 April 2023, if you breached the lifetime allowance for pensions, you would have been liable to pay a tax charge, which could be up to 55%.

The lifetime allowance covered all savings that you have across all your pensions, be that defined contribution or defined benefit schemes.

It didn’t apply to the state pension, pension credit or any income you received as a dependent on your partner’s pension.