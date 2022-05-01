What is the pension lifetime allowance and how does it work?

How can I calculate the value of my pensions?

To work out whether you’re likely to be stung by the pension lifetime allowance, it’s important you know what your pension savings are worth.

This needs to include all your personal and workplace pensions that you may have accrued over your working life – you don’t have to include the state pension.

How you go about calculating their value depends on whether they are defined contribution pensions or defined benefit schemes, like final salary or career average pensions.

Calculating LTA for defined contribution pensions

It’s pretty straightforward working out whether you’re in danger of breaching the LTA if you only have defined contribution pensions as you simply need to tot up their combined value.

You can find out what they are worth by looking at your pension statements, but if you are anywhere close to the pension LTA, it’s worth requesting an up-to-date valuation from each pension provider.

You also need to make sure you are taking all of your pots into account, including any that you might have lost track of from early in your career.

You can find out about how to find and trace pensions here.

Calculating LTA for defined benefit pensions

If you’ve got any defined benefit pensions, you won’t have an exact value for them. This is because they pay a guaranteed income for life and it’s impossible to know how long they’ll run.

However, there is an accepted method of calculating their value for LTA purposes and that is to take the annual income it will pay and multiply that by 20. You then need to add that figure to the value of your tax-free cash.

Calculating LTA for pensions already in payment

If you’ve got any pensions that you started taking money from before April 2006 (when the lifetime allowance was introduced), their value will need to be taken into account too.

