What is the pension lifetime allowance and how does it work?
If you’ve got sizeable retirement savings, it’s vital that you’re aware of the pensions lifetime allowance, which limits the amount you can hold in your pension before tax charges apply.
Learn more about the lifetime allowance and how it could affect you with our guide.
What is the pensions lifetime allowance?
The pensions lifetime allowance is the maximum amount of money that you can have across all your private pensions and still enjoy full tax benefits.
If you breach the lifetime allowance for pensions, you’ll have to pay a tax charge, which could be up to 55%.
This is different to the annual allowance, which limits the amount you can pay into your pensions each year.
How does the lifetime allowance work?
This is where it gets a bit complicated.
Charges don’t just kick in as soon as your pension (or pensions) breach the allowance – HMRC, after all wouldn’t be able to keep track of exactly when that happens.
Instead your pensions will be checked, or ‘tested’ against the lifetime allowance at certain key points.
These are likely to include:
- When you take income or a lump sum from a defined contribution pension
- When you start taking an income from a defined benefit pension
- If you move a pension overseas before age 75
- When you turn 75 and are in drawdown or have pensions that you are yet to access
- If you die before age 75 without accessing any of your pensions
You may well hear these instances described as ‘benefit crystallisation events’.
If at any of these checks the value of your total pension savings are found to exceed the lifetime allowance, a tax charge will be applied on the excess.
After you have celebrated your 75th birthday it’s unlikely that there will be any more lifetime allowance checks on your pension.
How much is the tax charge for exceeding the lifetime allowance?
The amount of tax you pay for breaching the lifetime allowance depends on how the excess will be taken.
Lump sum
Where the excess is taken as a lump sum payment, a 55% tax charge will be applied. This will be arranged by your pension provider and the payment deducted from your payment and paid directly to HMRC.
Income
Where money is being left in a pension to provide an income, or converted into an annuity, a 25% tax charge will be applied straightaway. The money will then be subject to income tax at your marginal rate when you withdraw it.
For a higher rate taxpayer the combination of the pension LTA tax charge and income tax will result in an overall charge of 55%.
How can I calculate the value of my pensions?
To work out whether you’re likely to be stung by the pension lifetime allowance, it’s important you know what your pension savings are worth.
This needs to include all your personal and workplace pensions that you may have accrued over your working life – you don’t have to include the state pension.
How you go about calculating their value depends on whether they are defined contribution pensions or defined benefit schemes, like final salary or career average pensions.
Calculating LTA for defined contribution pensions
It’s pretty straightforward working out whether you’re in danger of breaching the LTA if you only have defined contribution pensions as you simply need to tot up their combined value.
You can find out what they are worth by looking at your pension statements, but if you are anywhere close to the pension LTA, it’s worth requesting an up-to-date valuation from each pension provider.
You also need to make sure you are taking all of your pots into account, including any that you might have lost track of from early in your career.
You can find out about how to find and trace pensions here.
Calculating LTA for defined benefit pensions
If you’ve got any defined benefit pensions, you won’t have an exact value for them. This is because they pay a guaranteed income for life and it’s impossible to know how long they’ll run.
However, there is an accepted method of calculating their value for LTA purposes and that is to take the annual income it will pay and multiply that by 20. You then need to add that figure to the value of your tax-free cash.
Calculating LTA for pensions already in payment
If you’ve got any pensions that you started taking money from before April 2006 (when the lifetime allowance was introduced), their value will need to be taken into account too.
How to beat the lifetime allowance
There may be a number of ways to avoid paying punitive tax charges on your pension.
This can include formal lifetime allowance protection from HMRC.
Can I protect my lifetime allowance?
Pension lifetime allowance protection may be available, but whether you can use it will depend on your circumstances.
There are two types available, which you can arrange with HMRC.
Individual protection 2016
This could be an option for you if your pension savings were valued at over £1m on 5th April 2016.
This protects your pension at the value it was on at that date, with a maximum limit of £1.25m. You can carry on paying into the pension but anything over your protected lifetime allowance – your excess – will be subject to the lifetime allowance tax charge.
Fixed protection 2016
This gives you maximum protection of £1.25m, but to get it you will need to have made no contributions to any pensions since 5th April 2016, which means it won’t be an option for many people now.
Other ways to avoid the LTA tax charge
If you are monitoring your pension values and are aware that you are approaching the lifetime allowance for pensions, there are some steps you may be able to take to beat the lifetime allowance charge.
This can include stopping or reducing your pension contributions. However, you do need to bear in mind, particularly if you are still away off retiring, investment growth could still push you over the threshold. You also need to think about the benefits you’ll lose by halting saving into a pension.
If you do stop making pension contributions it doesn’t mean you need to stop saving for retirement. It makes sense to divert that money into other tax-efficient investments. You should make sure you are using your full ISA allowance, for example.
As they are tax-free, ISAs can be a very helpful tool when planning your retirement income.
Is it worth going over the pensions lifetime allowance?
Nobody relishes additional tax charges, but in some circumstances you may be better off paying the tax.
If you’re getting tax relief on your pension contributions at the higher or additional rate, get generous employer contributions and you’re achieving good returns, you may be able to offset the impact of the lifetime allowance tax charge.
Pensions also have many valuable tax benefits which you may not want to lose. While your money is in a pension it is sheltered from income and capital gains tax and it can be passed on free of inheritance tax, making it a helpful estate planning tool too.
Where can I get advice on the pensions lifetime allowance?
Planning around the lifetime allowance is hugely complicated. That means if you have breached the lifetime allowance or are likely to, it makes sense to invest in some independent financial advice.
Whether you should apply for lifetime allowance protection, or stop saving into your pensions, are major decisions and the right option for you will vary according to your own circumstances.
If you have a financial adviser it’s worth discussing it with them, if you’ve not already. Otherwise ask friends and family for IFA recommendations or find ones local to you at Unbiased.
Pension LTA FAQs
How can Pension Wise help?
If you have a defined contribution pension scheme and are 50 or over, then you can access free, impartial guidance on your pension options by booking a face to face or telephone appointment with Pension Wise, a service from MoneyHelper.
If you are under 50, you can still access free, impartial help and information about your pensions from MoneyHelper.
Learn more about our SIPP
Learn how to make the most of your SIPP with our useful guides.
SIPP Special Offers.
Open our Which? Recommended SIPP by 31 March 2023 and enjoy even greater value with these offers:
- Get £100 - £1,000 in cashback when you transfer pensions worth £10,000 or more in total to the ii SIPP. Terms apply.
- Plus, pay no Pension Builder subscription fee or SIPP admin fee for your first 6 months. Terms apply.
Please remember, SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.