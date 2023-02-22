10 cheap small-cap shares ripe for recovery

Stock screen expert Ben Hobson applies a ‘small-cap value’ strategy inspired by star investor James O’Shaughnessy to highlight smaller company shares that could be future winners.

There was a moment last October when investors in small-cap shares would have been forgiven for wondering just how bad things were going to get. Bearish sentiment had dragged on prices all year. Shares in smaller companies were the biggest losers. After a phenomenal run in the Covid recovery of 2020 and 2021, many saw those gains wiped out. Invest with ii: Share Dealing with ii | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Our Investment Accounts The Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM Index, a major small-cap benchmark, fell by 21.9%. But could things be looking up from here? If the history of recessions and recoveries is anything to go by, small-caps could now be poised for an upturn. This week, I’m going to explore ways of playing that theme with a ‘small-cap value’ strategy inspired by one of the most influential investors of the modern era: James O’Shaughnessy (pictured further down this article). How to handle sensitive small-caps There were several reasons why small and large-cap stocks experienced such differing fortunes last year. For a start, sectors played an influential role. Many of the largest shares are found in defensive industries that protect them from weakness in the economy. Sectors such as health, consumer staples, utilities, energy and finance all proved to be a good place to be. Many large-caps also have sprawling businesses with sales in foreign markets. For them, a strong US dollar last year translated into a meaningful boost to profits, and that protected them. By contrast, smaller shares are much more sensitive to the economic outlook. They are often too small to have the benefits of scale, foreign exposure or financial resilience. That kind of sensitivity is why recession has historically spelled bad news for small-caps - and why they performed so badly in 2022. 10 small-cap shares to lead a recovery in 2023

Six speculative UK share ideas for 2023 In recent commentary, Mark Niznik, who co-runs the UK smaller companies strategy at Artemis, pointed to the fact that small-caps have underperformed in five of the past eight recessions since the 1950s. And last year they did worse than they had in any of those previous downturns. But the good news is that in seven of the past eight recessions, small-caps outperformed by an average of 8% the following year. So you could argue that a recession (should one arrive) has now been priced in and that small-caps could be well placed to stage a recovery. That ability to bounce back quickly rings true when you consider the longer-term performance of smaller stocks, which have historically outperformed large-caps. Since the inception of the Numis Smaller Companies Index in 1987, smaller companies have beaten FTSE 100 blue-chips by 3.1% a year on average. A strategy to find cheap small-caps on the move One man for whom this kind of punchy small-cap performance has never been lost is the now-retired US fund manager, James O’Shaughnessy (pictured below with wife Melissa). He spent a good part of his early career studying the quantitative traits of stocks that outperform. He famously once said: “You’ll get nowhere buying stocks just because they have a great story.”

