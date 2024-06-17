10 experts name their top investment trust bargain

Discounts are wide across the investment trust universe, giving investors plenty of bargain-hunting potential.

The average discount across 288 investment trusts that publish net asset values (NAVs) was -17.7% at the end of May, compared to -5% across 241 trusts five years ago, according to an analysis by IpsoFacto Investor.

The renewable energy infrastructure sector slightly distorts the picture. The sector has 21 trusts on an average discount of -32.2%. In 2019, its five trusts had an average premium of 12.8%.

“Even so, the only sector currently showing much in the way of premia are bond funds with floating rate exposures that have allowed yields to rise,” says IpsoFacto director David Liddell.

Liddell adds: “Good old stalwarts like global equity income and UK equity income are on average discounts of -10.3% and -7.1% respectively, compared to -0.3% and -4.7% five years ago. Rarely, if at all in the past, have there been so many attractive discounts across so many sectors.”

The price paid for an investment is clearly crucial to its future performance. If “buy low, sell high” is the ultimate investment mantra, looking for cheap entry points seems a winning strategy.

James Sullivan, head of partnerships at Tyndall Investment Management, makes the observation: “One can make money buying the worst house on the street at the right price, and one can lose money buying the best house on the street at the wrong price. Investing is not a beauty parade; it’s an unemotional pursuit of returns.”

But with so many bargains around, which are the most attractive? We asked 10 investment experts to name their top investment trust bargain pick. All discount data below is to 11 June 2024.

Murray Income

For Liddell at IpsoFacto, standout bargains can be “Steady Eddies” that are just too cheap. He believes Murray Income Trust Ord (LSE:MUT) falls into this category. Its -10.9% discount is above the UK equity income sector average.

“It has a good record of dividend rises and should yield at least 4.4% going forward,” says Liddell.

A catalyst for the discount to narrow should come from a general re-rating of UK shares. “British stocks represent a golden buying opportunity according to HSBC and the expected fall in interest rates will limit the competing attractions of cash and gilts as places to park money for income,” he adds.

Fidelity Special Values

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management reckons Fidelity Special Values (LSE:FSV) in the UK All Companies sector offers a triple or even quadruple discount.

Head of fund selection Kamal Warraich says: “UK equities remain unusually cheap compared with global equities, value remains cheap compared with growth and finally, the trust is trading on discount [of -8.5%] which is near to its five-year lows, last reached during the Covid trough of 2020.

“This is a compelling proposition, not least when you consider there is a bias towards small and mid-caps too, where valuations have been particularly low in recent times and where some investors have made considerable gains.”

Aberforth Smaller Companies

Sticking with the unloved UK, Sullivan at Tyndall’s top pick is a trust in the UK smaller companies sector. Aberforth Smaller Companies (LSE:ASL) can be snapped up at a -10.8% discount.

“It is investing in the eye of the storm, that being smaller companies listed on the UK market, however opportunities often present themselves at the point of greatest despondency,” he says.

“This is increasingly true of the UK, which looks less of a political and economic outlier, while sterling continues to strengthen. Most of the selling pressure on UK equities has played out, and just some modest demand could seriously re-rate the sector.”

Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets (LSE:IEM) has sold off as sustainable investing has moved out of the spotlight. Its discount (currently -10.0%) is among its widest levels in five years. For Winterflood Securities analyst Emma Bird, it “offers considerable value”.

“We see significant scope for a re-rating in a more stable macro environment, while further downside discount risk is limited to an extent by the fund’s active share buyback programme, with 7% share capital bought back in 2023,” she says.

“Once inflation concerns subside, granting further clarity on the interest rate trajectory, we wouldn’t be surprised to see ESG (environmental, social and governance) feature more prominently in investment decision-making.”

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

Fairview Investing director Ben Yearsley personally owns Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LSE:DORE) and recently bought some more.

It has a more than -30% discount (currently -33.6%) and 7%-plus yield. Its dividend is supported by a forecast cash coverage ratio of 1.35x, according to QuotedData, while competitor dividends are barely covered or not at all, says Yearsley.

Yearsley says: “These are among the boring financial reasons I like this trust, but ultimately, it’s about the underlying assets and whether they are any good. This is arguably the most interesting renewables portfolio – a mix of mainly UK solar and Swedish/Scandinavian hydro power with a few batteries thrown in for good measure.”