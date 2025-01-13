10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 10 January 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

There’s a new name at the top of the list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform after MicroStrategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s eight-week reign ended abruptly.

A slump from $380 to $318 tracked a decline in the value of bitcoin from around $102,000 to under $92,000 – the lowest the cryptocurrency has been so far in 2025. Investors clearly decided to move on from the bitcoin proxy – we’ll see if it’s temporary or a more permanent trend – causing an eight-place drop to ninth position.

Taking its place in top spot was Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), up seven places after a sharp decline in the share price increased the dividend yield to way over 9%. At their lowest since November, investors gobbled up the shares at a 5% discount to the recent 230p high.

Insurer Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX) is back in the top 10 list for the first time since the start of November, triggered by a drop in share price to a six-month low. Like L&G, shareholder income is a big attraction at Phoenix which now yields 11%, making it the FTSE 100’s most generous dividend stock.

Elsewhere, there are two newcomers to the list. Greggs (LSE:GRG) is in at number four and B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME) number six.

Investors saw value in the food-on-the-go-retailer famous for its sausage rolls, which currently trades at a two-year low. A sharp sell-off was triggered by fourth-quarter sales which missed analyst forecasts.

B&M shares also sunk to their lowest since 2022 following disappointing third-quarter results. It also reduced the upper end of full-year profit guidance by £10 million to £650 million, while a 15p per share special dividend was less than some in the City had wanted

The final two new entries this week are no strangers to this top 10 list, although Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) hasn’t made an appearance since the end of November. Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) is also popular again after Christmas results caused a big drop in share price. Numbers were good, but M&S expects a tougher year ahead as interest rates could stay higher for longer.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Three new funds entered the top 10 list last week: Vanguard US Equity Index £ Acc, JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JGGI) and Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP).

While the Vanguard and JPMorgan funds are always popular, having been in 11th and 12th place last week and often making the most-bought list, PHP is a less well-known fund.

It is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns healthcare infrastructure, such as GP practices. It then pays out the income it generates to shareholders via dividends. The yield is currently 8%. The high yield is a reflection of the income the trust generates, but also the low share price, which has dropped 46% in five years.

The other risers last week were L&G Global Technology Index I Acc, Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc, Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) and Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT). They all rose one place to claim the top four spots on the list.

Meanwhile, Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity (the previous week’s top fund), Fidelity Index World and Alliance Witan Ord (LSE:ALW) all dropped down last week’s list. HSBC FTSE All World Index, Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity and Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index dropped off the list.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.