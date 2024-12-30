10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 27 December 2024

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Despite a shortened trading week bisected by the two-day Christmas break, there was plenty of action to attract investors.

MicroStrategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) is number one for a seventh consecutive week. Changing hands for between $323 and $360, there was plenty of volatility to excite traders. But other popular US stocks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) both slipped down the list by three places.

Instead, it was beleaguered housebuilder Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) that claimed the top spot after a third profit warning plunged the shares to a two-year low at 523p, enticing investors to bet that all the bad news is now out there.

It’s only the second time Vistry has featured in this top 10 list of most-traded ISA stocks. It claimed first place in October after underestimating build costs at its South Division by about 10%. Pre-tax profit forecasts for 2024 were reduced from £430 million to £350 million, while the 2025 number was cut by £30 million.

A month later, it said adjusted profit would be about £300 million in 2024, “reflecting the additional impact from issues in the South Division and reduced expectations for completions in the year”.

This time, it chose Christmas Eve to tell investors that adjusted profit would now be about £250 million in 2024, mainly due to “delays to expected year-end transactions and completions”.

Elsewhere, Raspberry Pi Holdings (LSE:RPI) made only its second appearance in this top 10. After a forgettable first six months as a listed company, shares in the low-cost computing firm shot up from 325p late November to a peak of 726.5p at the end of last week. A significant chunk of that gain came recently, when the price surged from around 500p, likely on news that US hedge fund SW Investment Management has been stakebuilding. According to a stock market announcement mid-month, it now owns 3.59% of the company.

Finally, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) has attracted attention, catapulting it into the top 10. There doesn’t appear to be any company-specific news, but there are reports that ARK Invest’s Cathie Woods, who runs widely followed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has added to positions in tech giant AMD among others.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Two global index funds entered the most-bought collectives in ISAs’ list last week: Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index and HSBC FTSE All-World Index.

They are slightly different investment propositions. Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index tracks the FTSE Global All Cap Index for a 0.23% annual fee. It owns 7,100 shares from around the world, including emerging markets such as Taiwan and Brazil, and it has 65% in the United States.

HSBC FTSE All World Index costs less, at 0.13%, and owns 3,495 shares, with 62.4% invested in the US. Since shared data begins in 2016, the HSBC fund has returned 10 percentage points more.

Fidelity Index World, which tracks just developed-world shares for a 0.12% fee, held on to seventh place. Because it doesn't hold emerging market shares, returns have been better compared to the HSBC and Vanguard funds.

Other risers last week include Alliance Witan Ord (LSE:ALW) entering in 10th place, and Vanguard US Equity Index rising to sixth place. Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity rose two places to take the top spot, pushing down L&G Global Technology Index and Royal London Short Term Money Market.

The other fallers last week were Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) and Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW), which both dropped four places to land in eighth and ninth place respectively. BlackRock World Mining and Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity fell off the list.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.