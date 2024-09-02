10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 30 August 2024

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

There were a several major changes since our last update, including a new number one company and a move back into the top 10 by Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY).

AIM-listed miner Helium One Global Ltd Ordinary Shares (LSE:HE1) hit the top spot. Recent news for the Tanzania-focused explorer included a successfully extended well test, the acquisition of a helium and carbon dioxide project and a £6.43 million fundraising. Helium is used in many arenas including in medical diagnostics such as MRI scans, as well as in the production process for semiconductor chips, computers, and even optical cables.

Helium exploration company Helix Exploration (LSE:HEX) also made an entry into the table during the week. It recently detailed new finds within its US Montana-focused region, along with the drilling of a new maiden exploration well.

Elsewhere, artificial intelligence (AI) play NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) moved up one spot to second place, potentially pushed by an 8% share price fall since mid-August. Recent second-quarter results for the chipmaker saw both sales and earnings exceed Wall Street forecasts, but with the beat for sales proving its smallest compared to forecasts for the last six quarters.

Mining mammoth Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO) slipped from its previous top spot to seventh place. The price for core commodity iron ore has changed little during recent weeks although remains down by more than a quarter year-to-date. Industrial production for Rio’s biggest customer, China, gained 5.1% in July, down from growth of 5.3% in June and making for its third straight month of moderation.

Finally, UK banking giant Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) returned to the top 10. Recent second-quarter results saw the FTSE 100 company reporting bad debt provisions of £44 million, down from £419 million in the same quarter a year ago and aiding a 5.6% increase in pre-tax profit from the previous quarter to £1.7 billion. An interim dividend of 1.06p per share is up 15% year-over-year.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) investment trust was the most-bought collective in ISAs last week, as investors took advantage of a share price dip, sparked by one of its top stocks falling nearly 30% in a day.

The company was Chinese group PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD), owner of e-commerce sites Temu and Pinduoduo, which reported lower-than-expected profits and warned investors that growth would slow.

Another technology fund featured: L&G Global Technology Index Trust. The passive fund owns tech shares from around the world and has very concentrated positions in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL). This has made it a top performer, but the fund has been very volatile and is likely to continue to be.

Three diversified global funds made the list: Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity, which has a 20% allocation to bonds; Alliance Trust Ord (LSE:ATST), which delegates stock picking to 10 external fund managers; and HSBC FTSE All-World Index, which owns thousands of global stocks for just 0.12% in annual fees.

These funds are popular core holdings for investors, with funds such as Jupiter India, Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) and BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM) – which all featured on the most-popular collectives list this week – often used as satellite positions.

Rounding off the list were Fundsmith Equity and Royal London Short Term Money Market.

Terry Smith’s £24 billion flagship strategy has underperformed the MSCI World index over five years now, but it remains a popular option for investors looking to own “quality” companies. Meanwhile, Royal London’s fund is a cash alternative, investing in bonds maturing soon and making use of overnight bank deposits. It yields a little over 5%.

