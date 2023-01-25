10 quality shares for contrarian investors

Given the cost-of-living crisis, many investors have shunned the retail sector, but stock screen expert Ben Hobson highlights those that could thrive as the economy recovers.

With consumer spending under huge pressure over the past year, it’s no surprise that investors have been spooked out of the retail sector. But with a number of firms recently reporting better-than-expected trading, could the early winners in an economic recovery already be showing up? Invest with ii: Share Dealing with ii | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Our Investment Accounts And after years when online-only retail seemed like the only game in town, are traditional bricks and mortar firms finally finding a way of out-competing the internet? This week’s screen for bombed-out quality retailers suggests they might be. Hard times on the high street? Flick through the post-Christmas trading updates from some of Britain’s best-known retailers, and it’s hard to escape the scale of the challenges facing the high street. Double-digit inflation and rising interest rates are causing a major squeeze on household finances. Throw in fears of recession, rising input costs, supply chain disruption, staff shortages and postal strikes...and you can see why, on paper at least, it’s a sector you might want to avoid. Yet the story in a number of those recent updates is that some shop chains are doing surprisingly well. Whisper it, but the narrative of recent years that online-only retail would inevitably eat the high street has gone quiet. For now at least, it’s the established household names that seem to be weathering this storm better than most. A dramatic three years for retail Like many sectors, UK retail has had a roller coaster three years. In 2020, high street stores were one of the obvious early casualties of Covid restrictions. According to the Centre for Retail Research, 54 firms failed that year, affecting more than 109,000 employees. That compares to an average failure rate of 39 each year since 2007. Investors are buying up these retail stocks

Six speculative UK share ideas for 2023

2023 Investment Outlook: stock tips, forecasts, predictions and tax changes Failures fell to just 19 in 2021, helped in part by emergency government loans. But some well-known names left the high street for good. Much of the bankrupt Arcadia group and Debenhams were acquired by online fast-fashion retailers, Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO) and ASOS (LSE:ASC). Last year, failures jumped back to 49, which included stricken quoted companies such as Joules, Eve Sleep, Made.com and McColl’s Retail. From an investor perspective, the story of the high street in recent years can be seen in the performance of the FTSE 350 Retail index. It soared against the main FTSE 350 in 2020 and 2021 and then collapsed last year:

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.