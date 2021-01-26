James Harries: The Richard Hunter interview
This week, Richard Hunter catches up with James Harries, manager of the Securities Trust of Scotland (LSE:STS), on the challenges of 2020, what he thinks this year might bring and the importance of global exposure.
Highlights
01:13 – objectives and investment style of Securities Trust of Scotland
02:29 – sector allocation of the trust (at time of broadcast)
03:42 – a look at some of the trust’s top 10 holdings and global exposure
11:36 – dividend cuts vs defensive stocks
14:39 – the outlook for 2021
