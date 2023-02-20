Act now: top tax hack to beat the CGT hike

On 6 April, the annual exempt amount for capital gains tax (CGT) will be cut from £12,300 to £6,000. It will then be cut again to just £3,000 in April 2024.

The reduction to the CGT allowance means many investors will start paying capital gains tax for the first time; but steps taken now mean some could reduce the amount they need to pay, or mitigate their CGT bill altogether.

How CGT is charged

To understand how you can (legally) avoid paying CGT, it is important to recognise when it will be charged.

CGT can potentially be charged when you sell or get rid of an asset. It’s not charged on the total value of the asset you’re selling, only the gain that you have made since you acquired it.

Assets that could be liable include funds, shares, property (that isn’t your main home) as well as antiques, art, jewellery, and so on.

If your gains for the tax year exceed the annual exempt amount (the official name for the CGT allowance), CGT will be charged.

Breakout: capital gains tax rates 2022-23 and 2023-24:

Basic-rate taxpayers*: 10% (or 18% on property)

Higher-rate taxpayers: 20% (or 28% on property)

*To pay the lower rate, you still need to be within the basic-rate tax bracket, after the gain has been factored into your income for the year.

The tax hack to beat CGT

One way to beat CGT is to regularly realise gains on investments such as funds and shares, which can be sold off in chunks. By ensuring that the gains realised are below the allowance, it is possible to keep CGT at bay.

You cannot buy back the investments within the next 30 days, but you could reinvest in similar investments.

However, an even better hack, that enables you to realise your gains and buy them back without waiting 30 days, is to take advantage of Bed and ISA rules.

This allows you to sell your investments – and realise a capital gain – before immediately buying them back within your ISA.

So long as the gain is below the annual exempt amount, no CGT will be payable.

You just need to be mindful that the transfer will count towards your ISA allowance for the year, which is currently £20,000.

Reap the benefits over time

In addition to the mitigation of a tax bill in the current tax year, the real boon of Bed & ISA is the fact that from there on in, that money is sheltered from tax. There won’t be any tax to pay while that money grows, or when you make withdrawals.

You cannot pay more than the annual allowance into your ISA in any one tax year. However, if you’ve a lot of money invested in an ordinary trading account, you can move more over each year, to gradually shelter more of your wealth from tax over time.

Over the years, investing in an ISA rather than a general trading account can make a significant difference to your overall return.

Take an investor that pays £20,000 a year into a general trading account for 10 years. Assuming it achieves a return of 5% each year, the pot would be worth approximately £296,714. But, without any tax planning, the tax on the £76,714 gain would be £12,883 for a higher-rate taxpayer, and that’s using the current £12,300 allowance. The tax bill would be even higher after the upcoming reductions.

The ability to take an income tax-free from an ISA can be a significant perk too, and if you build up a big enough pot, can complement a pension (where income is taxable) and add real flexibility to your retirement income planning.