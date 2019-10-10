Best and worst AIM shares in Q3 2019

When the annual AIM awards take place in London tonight, the talk will be about success stories such as Boohoo (LSE:BOO) or AB Dynamics (LSE:ABDP) rather than the junior market's difficult summer.

The AIM All-Share has just endured a miserable third quarter, losing 5% of its value to rank among the worst-performing of the major global indices that UK investors might follow. The FTSE 100 index was flat, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose by a surprising 2.5%.

The performance is in sharp contrast to a year earlier, when the annual black-tie AIM awards took place against a backdrop of outperformance over London's bigger indices.

This year's downturn reflects hefty share price declines for some of AIM's biggest hitters, particularly the 47% slide suffered by litigation funding firm Burford Capital (LSE:BUR) in the wake of its high-profile attack by US hedge fund Muddy Waters.

Hutchison China Meditech (LSE:HCM) is another of AIM's big-name stocks under pressure, while ASOS (LSE:ASC) continues to struggle after its sell-off in 2018. It's also a sign of the times that Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) isn't on the shortlist for any accolades at tonight's AIM Awards.

Boohoo, however, is one of the contenders to be named company of the year after its leading brands bucked the uncertain trend in the retail world. The Manchester-based company is now worth just over £3 billion after its shares rose another 25% in Q3.

But that rise is nothing compared to the gains enjoyed by investors who backed some of the oil and gas minnows and emerging technology stocks in the AIM All-Share index.

Eight out of the 12 stocks that doubled in value in the three-month period were resource stocks – oil and gas or mining. They are led by Ireland-based exploration and production company Petrel Resources (LSE:PET), which sits top of the pile after jumping 686% to 7.375p.

Petrel, which is a veteran on AIM having listed back in 2000, surged after "an influential group of substantial investors" took an initial 29.99% stake in the company.

The proceeds will be used to acquire and develop assets in the Middle East, particularly Iraq. Petrel has worked in the region since 1999, which it believes offers unique oil and gas opportunities for those companies with the know-how.