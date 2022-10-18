The bombed-out cyclical shares the pros are buying

These are strange and challenging times, with no shortage of headwinds keeping investors on their toes, including high levels of inflation, interest rate rises, the war in Ukraine, and the growing likelihood of a global recession.

Where does that leave fund managers trying to make allocation decisions?

Many have been leaning towards the safety of defensive holdings such as utilities and consumer staples in the volatile markets of recent months.

At the same time, they have sold off not only growth stocks on high valuations but also stocks in some cyclical sectors such as consumer discretionary and materials, where they fear business will be hard hit if recession does bite this winter.

Economically sensitive stocks under the cosh

Carl Stick, manager of the Rathbone Income fund, describes the current situation as “an unusual paradox”. As he explains: “Rising interest rates have punished highly valued, longer-duration stocks (promising earnings in the future, not today), while recession fears have hit more economically sensitive, cyclical stocks.”

Both trends are very evident in the data: year-to-date (14 October), the MSCI UK Value index has fallen 0.4%, while its sister UK Growth index is down 20%.

But although the threat of recession has by no means gone away, have the sell-offs been overdone?

Ian Lance, co-manager of the value-focused Temple Bar (LSE:TMPL) investment trust, points out that investors have been selling out of funds exposed to “cyclical value”, even after many of the stocks held by those funds had halved in value in 2022. “As a wise investor said to me many years ago: ‘If you are going to panic, panic early’,” he added. “Selling cyclicals now feels too late to us.”

Lance makes the point that it’s extremely difficult to invest tactically on the basis of trying to second-guess what’s going to happen in the economy, for better or worse. Instead, he said, investors are likely to be more successful following investing guru Warren Buffett’s advice and “exploiting the over-reaction of others to the swings of the economic cycle”. In other words, buying into unloved sectors rather than selling out of them.

Stick neatly sums up the current position for value-driven investors keen to exploit such swings. “Great uncertainties still prevail, but our focus remains on valuation – [how much recession] is priced in? And what if the gloomiest prognosis does not come to pass? The areas worth attention right now seem to be split into two categories: cheap 'growth' and cheap ‘cyclicals’.”

Time to start a watchlist of cheap shares

But Joachim Klement, investment strategist at investment bank Liberum, cautions that these are early days and the cyclicals’ story could come more strongly into its own in the coming months.

“We don’t think cyclical stocks will do well in the immediate future, because markets are in the process of pricing in a recession,” he says. “However, in September our early warning indicators for cyclical stocks stabilised for the first time in 2022. If this continues for three months or so, we could have a strong signal to buy at the turn of the year.”

He recommends starting a watchlist of interesting cyclicals now and beginning to buy them towards the end of the year as prices decline further.

Stuart Grey, who runs the multi-manager Alliance Trust (LSE:ATST) portfolio, is much more focused on time in the market than on short-term market entry points. He stresses that an investor’s time horizon is really important, and that if you’re buying stock with a 10-year perspective, you’ve priced in the various rotations that are a natural consequence of an economic cycle.

“We want to take a long-term view on businesses we own, so we put up with some market volatility to capture those long-term opportunities, he says. “But we also rely on reducing that volatility through the natural diversification provided by using various different styles of fund manager.”

Therefore, while the sub-managers may tweak their portfolios in response to emerging risks and opportunities, they are usually making marginal adjustments rather than “big heroic calls”.

Indeed, that’s true of most fund managers’ reactions to these rotations, says Andrew McHattie, publisher of the Investment Trust Newsletter. He comments that that while some value-oriented managers have been picking up cheap cyclical stocks, “few will swing meaningfully from one investment style to another as market conditions dictate”.

He adds: “Investors usually want to back a particular style and are not seeking too much deviation from the manager.”