Learn from the biggest investment mistakes

13th October 2022 10:09

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

We’ve all made them… and many of us probably still are doing. From underestimating risk and pension panics to Junior ISAs and buying funds, Becky and Kyle look back on their biggest investment mistakes - and some common industry ones, too.

Tell us about yours and join the conversation on Twitter @iiOnTheMoney or by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

