China’s flying: should you go all in or invest across emerging markets?

China equity funds were on a roll over the summer thanks to a recovery in China’s markets. The Investment Association’s (IA) China/Greater China sector topped the leaderboard on both a one-month and one-year basis, returning 6% and 39% respectively at the end of August.

Both the Chinese and Hong Kong markets have rallied since 7 April when global markets were rattled by US President Donald Trump’s tariff roll-out.

With the easing of trade tensions, China’s SSE Composite Index has climbed 23%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is up 26% (to 22 October 2025).

A series of policies introduced by the Chinese Communist Party to encourage consumer spending and stimulate growth have also played a major part in driving performance, as has China’s new pro-business stance, which includes reforms to Company Law, efforts to lower barriers for foreign investors, and championing the private sector. A prime example of this is in the tech sector.

Following the surprise release of artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek at the start of the year and China’s president Xi Jinping reaching out to support tech CEOs, investors have flocked to the country’s tech companies. Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) – which announced plans to invest in AI infrastructure earlier this year – is up 93% over six months.

“DeepSeek’s emergence challenged the cost behind LLMs (large language models) and the wider US-centrism of AI investing,” explains Alex Watts, senior investment analyst at interactive investor.

China is now moving towards self-reliance in AI, but James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, warns that it could take some time for China to catch up with the US, and separating the wheat from the chaff will be the challenge for investors.

“Some of the companies that are riding high on the back of investor interest in the Chinese tech sector may turn out to be duds,” he says. “However, China will likely end up with some world-leading companies in many sectors – Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class H (SEHK:3750) (CATL) in batteries, for example.”

Further to run?

So, after such a stellar summer, have Chinese equities had their time in the sun? Ernst Knacke, head of research at Shard Capital, thinks they could have further to run.

“Despite the Chinese Communist Party adopting a markedly more pro-business posture, actively backing technology founders and fostering innovation, global investors remain significantly underweight China, leaving a deep pool of high-quality, innovative companies trading at strikingly undervalued levels,” he says.

“With both monetary and fiscal measures now geared towards boosting domestic consumption, we believe the recovery is still in its early stages, presenting a compelling entry point.”

Jonathan Unwin, UK head of portfolio management at Mirabaud Wealth Management, agrees that valuations still look “very reasonable” on a historical basis and points out that US dollar weakness is continuing to serve as a tailwind for emerging markets more broadly.

However, he adds that while markets are largely ignoring trade and tariff headwinds as Chinese exports to non-US destinations have materially picked up, changes to US policy “can be swift and severe”.

“More broadly, the recent 20% surge in the market may prompt the Chinese authorities to take action to cool down the equity market and currency,” he adds.

Edward Allen, private client investment director at Tyndall Investment Management, says that after the recent rally, “the picture is more nuanced”, namely due to the property crisis, which is now in its fifth year.

“American belligerence aside, the main reason to be bearish on China is the ongoing property bust,” he says.

“Financial history tells us that deep and ongoing falls in property values are a drag on spending and consumer sentiment and tend to form a self-reinforcing negative spiral.”

However, Darius McDermott, managing director at FundCalibre, suggests the collapse in the real estate market could benefit equities if money that was traditionally used for property is channelled into the stock market.

“A lot of the savings pool is now being redirected towards equities, and given how much Chinese consumers save, that is a potentially powerful tailwind,” he says.

“The big challenge for China is that consumer confidence remains weak. The property slump has created a huge negative wealth effect, and consumers have subsequently become more cautious.”