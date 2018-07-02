Commodities outlook: Clear catalyst for bounce in gold?

After a small period of consolidation last week, commodities in general have found themselves on the back foot at the start of this week.

Crude oil gapped down at the open after reports over the weekend stated that US president Trump looks set to meet the Saudi prince in a bid to lower oil prices before the US holiday season begins.

It has been suggested by some media outlets that he may even ask for an increase of 2 million barrels per day (mbpd).

Furthermore, Trump is said to have persuaded Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to effectively increase Saudi production to maximum levels. It is a reason for concern for the US as at the moment. Oil prices at the pump are currently just over 50 cents higher than the summer of last year and the US has met its inflation target.

As such, the president is hoping for some room for manoeuvre. As for the price action in oil, we recently saw a rise as the 'output hike' was much less than the market expected, with the US leaving the Iran nuclear deal also impacting on prices.

Below is a daily spot WTI chart, and you can see price has currently rejected to lows and moved back up on the day as it seems as the bulls are firmly in control. The resistance level at $75.27/bbl is a level from Sept '09 where price bounced very hard, using it as support following the 9/11 terror attacks.