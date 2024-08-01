Expert tips for tax-efficient investing.

As the UK tax burden soars to its highest level in 70 years, finding ways to protect your wealth from HMRC's grasp has never been more important. Simply put, if you pay less tax, you get to keep more of your investment growth and income.

ii offers three tax wrappers - a Stocks and Shares ISA, a Junior ISA, and a Self-Invested Personal Pension - each with their own set of benefits, allowing investors to choose the most suitable investment solutions for their circumstances. We also offer a Trading Account, which although isn't a tax wrapper, can still lower you tax bill if used effectively.

Below you will find our own experts' top tips for managing your investments ahead of tax year end and beyond.