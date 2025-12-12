Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 12 December 2025
We reveal the biggest investment trust discount changes over the past week.
12th December 2025 11:51
by Dave Baxter from interactive investor
Share on
Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).
However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.
- Invest with ii: Buy Investment Trusts | Top UK Shares | Open a Trading Account
In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week.
In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £30 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.
The battered renewable energy infrastructure sector has continued to see discounts widening in the last week, with the troubled SDCL Efficiency Income Trust plc. (LSE:SEIT) feeling the worst of the pain.
SEIT this week released interim results for a six-month period that saw its NAV fall, due to “more cautious valuation assumptions amid market volatility”.
The trust’s chair Tony Roper claimed that the portfolio had performed broadly in line with expectations, but that sentiment to SEIT’s sector had not improved.
“We are acutely aware of the need to dispose of assets in order to reduce gearing levels, notwithstanding the challenging environment for asset sales,” he said.
“Our priority remains to make disposals but also to take action to find an alternative to the status quo, while ensuring that we deliver value for all shareholders.”
Crucially, the trust’s future now appears to be in question. It will face a continuation vote at its annual general meeting in 2026, but the board said it was “unlikely to recommend continuing in the current form” in the absence of significant success on disposing of assets, cutting debt and returning capital to shareholders.
- Ruffer Investment Company interview: we still like gold, but here’s why we’ve halved exposure
- Ian Cowie: the niche trust winning big this year
Others in the sector have also seen their discounts drift out, from battery storage play Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Ord (LSE:GSF) to Foresight Environmental Infra Ord (LSE:FGEN) and Foresight Solar Ord (LSE:FSFL).
Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG) has continued to see its discount widen in the wake of its plan to merge with HICL Infrastructure PLC Ord (LSE:HICL) ultimately getting scrapped.
Beyond that, Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' Class A (LSE:HANA) has seen its discount widen notably, to -45.2%. That comes after the trust won a court case over whether it could acquire its largest holding, Oceans Wilson. An investor had previously objected to the planned merger.
If most of the renewable energy infrastructure trusts in the table have seen their discounts grow without any obvious trigger, we have seen something similar from another under-pressure cohort.
Target Healthcare REIT Ord (LSE:THRL), which focuses on care homes, has seen its discount move out to -23%. Meanwhile, UK commercial property play AEW UK REIT Ord (LSE:AEWU) has seen its shares move from a small premium to a modest discount.
|Investment trust
|Sector
|Current discount (%)
|Discount/premium change over past week (pp)
|SDCL Efficiency Income Trust plc. (LSE:SEIT)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-41.5
|-12.5
|Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' Class A (LSE:HANA)
|Flexible Investment
|-45.2
|-10.6
|Eurocastle Investment Ord (EURONEXT:ECT)
|Debt - Loans and Bonds
|-18.4
|-4.6
|NextEnergy Solar Ord (LSE:NESF)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-43.2
|-4.5
|Foresight Environmental Infra Ord (LSE:FGEN)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-37.8
|-3.9
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Ord (LSE:GSF)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-42.4
|-3.9
|Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LSE:TRIG)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-38.1
|-3.8
|Foresight Solar Ord (LSE:FSFL)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-38.6
|-3.4
|Target Healthcare REIT Ord (LSE:THRL)
|Property - UK Healthcare
|-23
|-3.2
|AEW UK REIT Ord (LSE:AEWU)
|Property - UK Commercial
|-1.9
|-3.1
Source: Morningstar. Data from close of trading 4 December to 11 December 2025.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.