Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 19 May 2023

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week. We publish this article every Friday, using data up to the close of trading the previous day.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

Over the past week, three investment trusts have moved from small premiums to small discounts, namely M&G Credit Income Investment (LSE:MGCI), Chelverton UK Dividend Trust (LSE:SDV) and Weiss Korea Opportunity (LSE:WKOF). With most investment trusts trading on discounts, investors are less willing to pay more for something than it is technically worth.

The biggest discount mover over the past week is the UK real estate debt investor ICG-Longbow Senior Sec. UK Prop Debt Inv (LSE:LBOW). Two years ago, shareholders approved a change in the investment objective of the company, which is now to conduct an orderly realisation of its assets.

US Solar Fund (LSE:USF) is in second place in the table. Its discount has jumped by nearly six percentage points over the past week to 22.8% in response to an update on its lengthy strategic review process. Last October, it said it intended to sell some or all of its assets. In an update on 12 May, it revealed it rejected an offer for the trust’s assets, and with no other bids on the table its shareholders are in limbo over its future.

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 11 May 2023 to close of trading 18 May 2023.