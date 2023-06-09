Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 9 June 2023

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week. We publish this article every Friday, using data up to the close of trading the previous day.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

As a long read piece this week pointed out, now is one of the best times over the past decade to pick up a potential investment trust bargain.

But bear in mind that in some cases discounts are consistently wide due to erratic performance, as is the case with UIL (LSE:UTL) and Amedeo Air Four Plus (LSE:AA4), which have been the two biggest movers of the past week. Both are very niche, and not widely owned by retail investors.

Of the investment trusts that are more mainstream both Henderson Opportunities (LSE:HOT) and JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LSE:JARA) stand out. The former, managed by James Henderson and Laura Foll, invests across the UK equity market, but has a bias towards smaller company shares. The latter, launched in 2019, mainly invests in a mix of real estate, infrastructure and transportation.

A trend that has been prevalent over the past couple of months is the widening of discounts for infrastructure-focused investment companies. This is due to rising interest rates, which has reduced the appeal of such strategies. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LSE:GSF), Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LSE:RNEW) and BBGI Global Infrastructure (LSE:BBGI) all feature in this week’s table.

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 1 June 2023 to close of trading 8 June 2023.