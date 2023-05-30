The index funds and ETFs that active funds struggle to beat

Kyle Caldwell names the passive strategies that have caught the eye by outperforming many fund managers over the past five years.

Fund sales have been picking up lately, but it is passive strategies that many investors have been flocking to rather than active ones.

This is reflected among interactive investor customers, with index funds dominating. Since the start of this year to the end of April, just two active funds appear in our top 10 most-bought funds list, namely Fundsmith Equity and Royal London Short Term Money Market, ranked first and eighth respectively.

On the whole, passive investors are favouring ‘plain vanilla’ exposure to developed markets, which is a trend that also extends to exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The passives that are tough to beat

Some stock market indices prove to be a tougher nut for active managers to crack.

The S&P 500 index, for example, is notoriously difficult for fund managers to consistently beat, given that it is the most widely researched and followed index.

By the same token, active fund managers who invest in small companies tend to have a greater percentage of outperformers. Smaller stocks tend to be more volatile and less well researched than large companies, which gives active managers a better chance of beating a benchmark that simply owns stocks according to their size.

Below, we name passive strategies that have caught the eye by outperforming many fund managers over the past five years.

L&G Global 100 Index Trust

Over multiple time periods – three months, six months, one year, three years and five years – L&G Global 100 Index Trust has produced top quartile performance in the Investment Association’s (IA) global fund sector, according to FE Fundinfo. As at 23 May, the fund’s five-year returns show a gain of 85.2% versus 42.3% for the global sector average.

The key reason for the outperformance is the make-up of the S&P 100 index that the L&G Global 100 Index Trust tracks.

The index holds multinational blue-chip companies of major importance in global equity markets. Companies included in the underlying index are screened for global exposure, sector representation, liquidity and size. Stocks with relatively larger sizes and higher liquidity are preferred.

In common with most indices, the S&P 100 is market-cap weighted, ranking companies by their size and share price success.

The market cap of a company is the total number of shares in existence multiplied by the price of those shares. If a company’s share price goes up relative to other members of the index, it will represent a higher percentage of the index.

The end result for L&G Global 100 Index Trust is that this index has significant weightings in the US technology behemoths that have delivered exceptional performance for most of the past decade, with 2022 being an exception as tech share prices and valuations re-priced in response to interest rates rises. Year-to-date, however, Big Tech has staged a major recovery on the back of the artificial intelligence boom.

As at the end of March, L&G Global 100 Index Trust had more than a third of its assets in four US tech stocks: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The respective weightings were 14.1%, 12.3%, 6.6% and 5.3%.

Investors need to question whether the outperformance of Big Tech can continue, as well as if they are comfortable with those stock weightings, particularly in the case of Apple and Microsoft.

Other global trackers topping the charts

Over the past five years or so the performance of global and US stock markets has been heavily influenced by a small number of very large stocks – primarily the US tech giants.

This has made the period a challenging environment for active fund managers – particularly those who hold less exposure than the index in these companies, the likes of Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft.

Global index funds and ETFs have benefited from this trend, with five-year returns of 57.2%, 57.2%, 57.8% and 57.8% for the iShares Core MSCI World ETF, Xtrackers MSCI World ETF, Fidelity Index World, and Invesco MSCI World ETF. This is comfortably ahead of the global sector average return of 42.3%.

Low-cost exposure to the US market pays off

In the US, there’s been similar levels of outperformance for passive strategies that track the ups and downs of the S&P 500 index. Over five years, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF have returned 78.6% and 77.5%. In contrast, the IA’s North America sector average return is 63.5%. Over all other time periods (three months, six months, one year and three years), the duo have outpaced the sector average. Both charge just 0.07% a year.

As you would expect, the same stocks are held, with the biggest positions being: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).