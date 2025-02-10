eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 10 February 2025

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 9 February 2025.

Greggs

Each week eyeQ screens for UK stocks that are in a macro regime (a macro relevance score of 65%-plus) and shows the 10 biggest valuation gaps. This week Greggs (LSE:GRG) emerges as the cheapest.

By chance it's also the topic of this week's video, which looks at the potential threat stagflation (weak growth but rising inflation) poses to UK investors. It's not a perfect fit - high inflation would hurt, but the baker is comfortable with weaker growth. Take a look.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 9 February 2025.

Halliburton

President Trump’s stance on energy independence is a tricky one to interpret for oil stocks. Reducing regulations, increasing drilling permits and boosting liquified natural gas (LNG) exports are all positives. However, if “drill, baby, drill” means oversupply, then crude oil prices will struggle, which will weigh on oil stock performance.

Thus far, the market has emphasised the latter. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL), for example, is languishing near recent lows after their last earnings announcement issued downbeat guidance for 2025.

On eyeQ, the stock sits 12% below where macro conditions say it should trade. To get really positive on the stock we’d ideally see model value start to rise - at the moment it’s moving sideways. But even without that, the valuation gap is big enough to trigger a bullish signal. Put another way, a lot of bad news is already priced in down here.