eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 23 December 2024

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 20 December 2024.

Antofagasta

Commodity bulls take note - the Chilean copper mine is 13.1% cheap on eyeQ's models.

The broad macro environment has not been especially friendly of late. Our model value fell in September/October and has been flatlining since. So, it's not that the big-picture outlook is hugely constructive.

But Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) has moved too low relative to prevailing macro conditions. That means for any investor wanting an inflation hedge, or maybe thinking Chinese growth will recover in 2025, we have an attractive entry level on a classic mining stock that's highly geared to the global economic cycle.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 20 December 2024.

Electronic Arts

Video games company Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) has had a tough end to the year. The stock is down around 12% in December after some brokers downgraded their outlook.

eyeQ has no view on the company fundamentals, so readers need to do their own research to formulate their opinion on that side. But from a macro perspective the picture is different.

A 66% macro relevance means big-picture stuff such as growth and inflation is important. Model value has stopped rising, but still sits near recent highs. Put another way, the recent sell-off is not justified by macro conditions and that leaves the stock 10.6% cheap on our models.