eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 28 April 2025

Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 28 April.

Savills

There’s a clear pattern within the UK names this week: housing-related companies (Savills (LSE:SVS), Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)) and resource stocks (Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) and Anglo American (LSE:AAL)) screen as cheap. The UK as a “value” play versus the US as a technology or “growth” play is clearly evident.

Otherwise, it’s the same pattern. The cheap stocks on eyeQ are the ones that are lagging the rise in macro model value. All four fit that description but Savills is the one closest to triggering a bullish signal. It’s not quite there, but its close and one to keep an eye on.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 28 April.

Meta

Technology names dominate the list of international stocks that screen as cheap on eyeQ. Two chip makers (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM) and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM)) and two Magnificent Seven stocks - Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META).

The latter two share a similar profile. Both model value and stock price fell hard immediately after Trump’s “Liberation Day”; both have bounced since, but the share price gain is lagging the improvement in macro conditions, leaving both stocks as somewhat cheap. This week’s eyeQ video focuses on Meta and why it might appeal to those looking for a tactical bounce.