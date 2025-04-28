eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 28 April 2025
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to generate actionable trading signals. Here, they highlight 10 UK shares and 10 overseas stocks either cheap or expensive given current macro conditions.
28th April 2025 09:26
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).
A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.
All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.
Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
UK Top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|Savills (LSE:SVS)
|67%
|1013.70p
|-9.00%
|Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)
|69%
|127.95p
|-13.23%
|Hiscox Ltd (LSE:HSX)
|70%
|124.13p
|-7.33%
|Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO)
|69%
|1721.10p
|-1.36%
|Anglo American (LSE:AAL)
|77%
|2167.86p
|-0.92%
|Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND)
|69%
|568.42p
|1.91%
|Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW)
|67%
|617.78p
|2.10%
|ITV (LSE:ITV)
|69%
|78.61p
|2.71%
|Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY)
|66%
|252.13p
|3.03%
|Metro Bank Holdings (LSE:MTRO)
|65%
|87.35%
|7.47%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 28 April.
Savills
There’s a clear pattern within the UK names this week: housing-related companies (Savills (LSE:SVS), Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)) and resource stocks (Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) and Anglo American (LSE:AAL)) screen as cheap. The UK as a “value” play versus the US as a technology or “growth” play is clearly evident.
Otherwise, it’s the same pattern. The cheap stocks on eyeQ are the ones that are lagging the rise in macro model value. All four fit that description but Savills is the one closest to triggering a bullish signal. It’s not quite there, but its close and one to keep an eye on.
International Top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM)
|67%
|$157.02
|-5.70%
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM)
|72%
|$173.53
|-5.11%
|Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META)
|71%
|$569.85
|-4.13%
|Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)
|73%
|$215.06
|-2.76%
|The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)
|82%
|$552.58
|-1.42%
|SAP SE (XETRA:SAP)
|80%
|€ 240.88
|1.56%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM)
|72%
|$239.15
|1.81%
|American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)
|66%
|$8.97
|8.03%
|CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CRWD)
|75%
|$381.01
|10.32%
|Robinhood Markets Inc Class A (NASDAQ:HOOD)
|79%
|$44.00
|11.03%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 28 April.
Meta
Technology names dominate the list of international stocks that screen as cheap on eyeQ. Two chip makers (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM) and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM)) and two Magnificent Seven stocks - Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META).
The latter two share a similar profile. Both model value and stock price fell hard immediately after Trump’s “Liberation Day”; both have bounced since, but the share price gain is lagging the improvement in macro conditions, leaving both stocks as somewhat cheap. This week’s eyeQ video focuses on Meta and why it might appeal to those looking for a tactical bounce.
