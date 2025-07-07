eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 7 July 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 6 July 2025.

Barclays

eyeQ’s model for Barclays (LSE:BARC) has some similarities with Goldman Sachs below - high macro relevance score, model value is rising - but also one key difference. While the share prices of US banks have accelerated higher over the last month, the same is not true in the UK.

Barclays’ share price enjoyed a strong April-May but appears to have lost momentum in June and is now stuck trading in a sideways range.

On eyeQ that leaves the stock slightly (2.57%) cheap to overall macro conditions. A sharp contrast with their US peers but not yet sufficient to trigger a bullish signal.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 6 July 2025.

Goldman Sachs

The investment bank giant’s share price hit a new high, benefiting from a rebound in dealmaking. US financial stocks have had a good run in recent weeks - the sector is always one that tends to do well when markets start speculating about rate cuts.

However, the share price is overstretched, sitting 8.95% above eyeQ model value which is itself rising. So, macro conditions are improving; it’s just that the stock has run ahead of fundamentals. The gap is enough for the smart machine to trigger a bearish signal.