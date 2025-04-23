FTSE 250 shares round-up: big day for these mid-cap stocks

The FTSE 250 index was today within touching distance of its level before the tariff-led sell-off after stocks including Renishaw (LSE:RSW), Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ) and discoverIE Group (LSE:DSCV) enjoyed strong sessions.

The mid-cap benchmark is up by 10% from its low of 7 April, with today’s latest advance of 1.5% also supported by Raspberry Pi Holdings (LSE:RPI) and National Express owner Mobico Group (LSE:MCG).

In a reversal of recent trends, Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) languished at the bottom of the FTSE 250 index after heavy rain at its new Mara Rosa mine in Brazil impacted its production update.

The shares have been among this year’s best performing mid-caps, boosted by a series of gold price records that culminated in yesterday’s peak of $3,500 per ounce.

That level compared with 2024’s average price of $2,406, when the precious metal delivered a 27% return better than both equity and fixed-income investments.

The price momentum alongside operational efficiencies and the impact of additional production recently helped Hochschild post its best results for 13 years. A dividend of 1.94 US cents a share is due on 18 June, marking the first shareholder distribution since 2022.

The shares fell back to where they were on 10 April after adverse weather conditions at Mara Rosa were compounded by operational challenges. It said these were connected to increasing pressure on the availability of skilled labour, partly driven by elevated metal prices.

The company, whose other sites include Inmaculada in southern Peru, reiterated full-year production guidance based on expectations for an improved second-half performance.

The stock is up 24% year-to-date to 274p but Peel Hunt has a price target of 315p, viewing weakness on today’s production update as an opportunity to start or add to positions.

The broker said: “Even after the recent run, the shares still do not appear to be pricing in anything like the 45% production growth we expect up to 2029.”

Among other mid-caps in the spotlight, Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL) gave the recent recovery in its share price a boost by reporting record first-half revenues of £129.2 million. This was 8.4% higher than a year earlier and included like-for-like growth of 2.1%.

The operator of the UK's and Canada's largest ten-pin bowling brands highlighted strong, continued demand for fun leisure activities across both geographies.

It added that 70% of group revenue was not subject to cost-of-goods inflation, allowing prices to be kept affordable and attractive. The company has previously said this month’s National Insurance and Living Wage changes will cost an additional £1.2 million on an annualised basis.

The shares rose 10.5p to their highest level since February at 278p, which compares with Peel Hunt’s target for a return to December’s level of 340p.

The broker added: “The company has established the like-for-like sales momentum to justify a re-rating, in our view, as forecast upgrades in the second half are looking increasingly likely.”

Ibstock (LSE:IBST), a leading UK provider of bricks and other building products, rose 4p to 178.6p after it reported a solid start to the year against a backdrop of improving market conditions.

Sales volumes in the core business were well ahead in the first quarter, reflecting improved demand in new build residential and a weak comparative in 2024.

Chief executive Joe Hudson said: “We continue to expect trading momentum to build through the year and have made targeted investments in our network to ensure we can service our customers' needs.”

A recent capital investment programme means Ibstock has lower cost and more efficient capacity in place to respond to increases in housing market activity.

Full-year guidance is unchanged, which based on City estimates points to an improvement in underlying earnings to around £92 million.

UBS, which has a price target of 220p, said today: “The bigger picture remains unchanged: we think a return to 2022 volumes would return earnings to £140 million.”