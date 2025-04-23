Three FTSE 100 shares return 20% in just two weeks

Investors who bought Anglo American (LSE:AAL), Barclays (LSE:BARC) or Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) at the start of an eight-day rebound for the FTSE 100 index are today sitting on gains of at least 20%.

A quarter of the blue-chip index has risen by at least 13% in the period since the close of trading on 9 April, with NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) and the housebuilders Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) and Persimmon (LSE:PSN) among them.

Out of these 25, all but eight stocks are back above where they were prior to the turmoil caused by Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariff announcements on 2 April.

Notable exceptions include BP (LSE:BP.), which is up 13% since 9 April but still 13% lower across the wider period due to concern over how weaker oil prices might impact its buyback plans.

Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is 5% lower despite a rebound of 13% over recent days, while the Asia-focused lenders HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) and Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) remain down by 5% and 6% respectively.

Source: ShareScope. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The banks were at the forefront of today’s latest advance after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly said he expects the tariffs standoff with China to de-escalate.

President Trump also told reporters that he thought China’s import tariffs would fall significantly from 145%, but not to zero.

The positive signals from the Trump administration lifted the S&P 500 index by 2.5%, with Wall Street futures pointing to another strong session this afternoon.

UBS Global Wealth Management said a reassuring start to the first-quarter earnings season had also helped the mood.

It added: “Tariffs and uncertainty will weigh on economic and corporate profit growth in the near term. But we expect growth to resume later this year and into 2026 as the economy adapts. Investor sentiment should recover as confidence in the underlying fundamentals returns.”

Hopes that the world can avoid the worst-case scenario of a full-blown trade war have helped the FTSE 100 index recover by 10% from 7679 at the close of 9 April to today’s peak of 8467.