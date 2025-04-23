Three FTSE 100 shares return 20% in just two weeks
A recovery from the stock market sell-off has been almost as brisk for many UK blue-chips, generating bumper profits for lucky investors who bought in at the recent low. Graeme Evans lists them here.
23rd April 2025 13:46
by Graeme Evans from interactive investor
Investors who bought Anglo American (LSE:AAL), Barclays (LSE:BARC) or Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) at the start of an eight-day rebound for the FTSE 100 index are today sitting on gains of at least 20%.
A quarter of the blue-chip index has risen by at least 13% in the period since the close of trading on 9 April, with NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) and the housebuilders Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) and Persimmon (LSE:PSN) among them.
Out of these 25, all but eight stocks are back above where they were prior to the turmoil caused by Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariff announcements on 2 April.
Notable exceptions include BP (LSE:BP.), which is up 13% since 9 April but still 13% lower across the wider period due to concern over how weaker oil prices might impact its buyback plans.
Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is 5% lower despite a rebound of 13% over recent days, while the Asia-focused lenders HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) and Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) remain down by 5% and 6% respectively.
Company
Price
Change since 9 April (%)
1-month change (%)
Change in 2025 so far (%)
Forward yield (%)
Forward PE (%)
1087.5p
23.7
-6.1
10.0
3.1
7.3
2161p
22.5
-4.2
-8.6
2.1
19.7
293.85p
21.6
-1.2
9.6
3.3
6.7
1664p
19.9
-8.5
4.7
1.7
23.7
840.6p
17.9
-4.7
7.0
6.3
8.1
2086p
17.3
20.9
46.4
3.8
10.2
4197p
16.6
13.0
17.8
1.7
7.3
456.85p
16.5
8.8
3.8
3.7
16.1
776.5p
15.9
8.3
55.1
1.0
16.4
577.5p
15.6
2.1
-1.1
7.0
11.6
Source: ShareScope. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
The banks were at the forefront of today’s latest advance after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly said he expects the tariffs standoff with China to de-escalate.
President Trump also told reporters that he thought China’s import tariffs would fall significantly from 145%, but not to zero.
The positive signals from the Trump administration lifted the S&P 500 index by 2.5%, with Wall Street futures pointing to another strong session this afternoon.
UBS Global Wealth Management said a reassuring start to the first-quarter earnings season had also helped the mood.
It added: “Tariffs and uncertainty will weigh on economic and corporate profit growth in the near term. But we expect growth to resume later this year and into 2026 as the economy adapts. Investor sentiment should recover as confidence in the underlying fundamentals returns.”
Hopes that the world can avoid the worst-case scenario of a full-blown trade war have helped the FTSE 100 index recover by 10% from 7679 at the close of 9 April to today’s peak of 8467.
Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
The eight-day winning streak, which matches a run last achieved in April 2023, means the top-flight benchmark is about 160 points short of where it was prior to the turmoil. It is 4.5% off its record close of 8871 seen at the start of March.
Seven stocks have risen by 10% or more since the close of trading on 2 April, led by 3i Group Ord (LSE:III) after an improvement of 15% for the private equity owner of the Action discount chain.
Optimism that the UK economy is more insulated against the growth shock of tariffs has fuelled demand for a number of domestic-focused stocks.
They include Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), which is up 10% since 2 April, and Primark owner Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) after a rebound of 12%. Reassuring results by Tesco (LSE:TSCO) and Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY)’s have buoyed their shares 8% and 11% since the turmoil started, while falling mortgage rates have underpinned advances for Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG) and Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW).
Last week’s profit warning means Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) has overtaken BP as the FTSE 100’s worst-performing stock since 2 April, down 20%.
It is one of only two companies in negative territory since the top flight’s turnaround started on the morning of 10 April, the other being Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT) after today’s disappointing first-quarter sales update.
AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Shell (LSE:SHEL) and InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG) are among a long list of global players down by 5% or more since early April.
Pershing Square Holdings Ord (LSE:PSH) is down 8%, Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) is 7% lower, while Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT) is off by 5%.
Drinks giant Diageo (LSE:DGE) has been one of the more consistent performers, reflecting relief that US imports of its tequila and Canadian whisky brands are exempt from tariffs under the 2020 USMCA trade agreement. The shares are up 3% since 2 April, albeit 17% lower year-to-date.
